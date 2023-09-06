A taco shop located at a traffic-prone intersection is getting extra attention for the volume of vehicle crashes outside its doors.
Torchy’s Tacos is known for its “high-quality, cooked-to-order, Damn Good tacos,” according to its website.
“Their fried avocado taco is absolutely incredible!” a Torchy’s customer wrote in a July 12 review. “I always make sure to order it ‘trashy’ because the addition of queso takes it to a whole new level of deliciousness.”
Tacos such as the Republican, the Democrat and the Trailer Park may not sound like something you’d want to consume. But they’ve been known to cause people to roll the dice and chance getting t-boned as they try to cross Bonnie Brae Street from a Rayzor Ranch parking lot to Torchy’s, despite painted white arrows indicating only to turn left or right onto Bonnie Brae. The bollards erected by the city of Denton to prevent cross traffic are also a sign.
It’s an area quickly becoming known as “The Spot.” On social media, Denton residents have called it “the worst ingress/egress in the city” and a spot “that should not exist.”
The Spot is located in an area where 38 reported accidents have happened near the Rayzor Ranch businesses and Torchy’s between January 2022 and August 2023, according to data provided by the Denton police.
Denton police reported that 13 of the accidents occurred near Torchy’s on the east side while 23 accidents occurred on North Bonnie Brae near driveways next to Starbucks or Academy Sports. The other two accidents were at the intersection.
“When a crash is marked as occurring in a specific block but not at the intersection, the crash could have occurred occur anywhere along the specified block of the reported and intersecting roads,” said Amy Cunningham, a Denton police spokesperson.
There are several possible reasons for the accidents: trying to cross Bonnie Brae for a taco, chicken or sandwich fix, to avoid the stoplight at University Drive or to turn left onto Bonnie Brae Street. It can be difficult to see drivers heading northbound on Bonnie Brae due to the increased traffic in the area.
“They’re sitting there waiting. They don’t want to go up to the light and make a U-turn, so they’re waiting and there’s a lot of traffic. They floor it to get across and BAM!” recalled Daniel Rodrigue, a Denton resident who experienced one traffic accident at the location and photographed several more.
In early April, Rodrigue, who was driving a Ford Bronco, slammed into an SUV driver trying to cross Bonnie Brae Street. Rodrigue’s new Bronco hadn’t hit 4,000 miles yet, “skipping ‘1st door ding’ or ‘1st scratch’ for the body,” according to Rodrigue’s April 11 Facebook post.
“The driver admitted that he was ‘growing impatient’ from ‘waiting a long time’ trying to cross Bonnie Brae and enter Torchy’s Tacos despite the directional bollards discouraging cross traffic,” Rodrigue wrote. “He took a risk and tried to speed across. He didn’t see me ‘at all’ so he punched it pulling out right in front of me. It all happened so fast that the Bronco’s collision assist didn’t even have time to alert and engage.”
Rodrigue suggested that the city should consider installing a raised island or some of those tall, thin reflective posts similar to those used for HOV lanes to discourage drivers from trying to cross.
It’s only a matter of time, he said, before someone trying to cross Bonnie Brae will have their kids in the backseat when a northbound driver on Bonnie Brae slams into them at 30 mph.
There have already been possible injuries and a few suspected ones involving a minor, according to the Denton police data.
The city is also aware of the problematic spot.
Chief of Staff Ryan Adams said the city government has a plan to address it: a median that will only allow northbound traffic on Bonnie Brae to turn into the Torchy’s parking lot.
Additionally, anyone exiting on Bonnie Brae from the Torchy’s driveway would only have the option to go north, Adams said.
It’s part of the Bonnie Brae Phase 6 project, which Adams said will widen that portion of the street to implement the median.
The 2019 bond funded the project. It is expected to be completed in early 2026, Adams said.
