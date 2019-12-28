The Denton Record-Chronicle website had more than 11.6 million unique page views in 2019. Here are the stories that caught the most attention of our readers: 1.
— Compiled by Peggy Heinkel-Wolfe
The Denton Record-Chronicle website had more than 11.6 million unique page views in 2019. Here are the stories that caught the most attention of our readers:
1. TWU professor’s death ruled a suicide (38,744)
2. Body found near rural Denton County creek (38,277)
3. Former Dallas Cowboys running back arrested (35,665)
4. Murder-suicide reported in Oak Point area (31,957)
7. Denton mother found decapitated (29,656)
8. Officials confirm tornado touched down briefly (29,431)
9. Student hospitalized after brawl at Braswell (25,020)
10. I-35E wreck kills one (23,492)
To view stories individually, visit dentonrc.com.