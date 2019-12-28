DRC

The Denton Record-Chronicle website had more than 11.6 million unique page views in 2019. Here are the stories that caught the most attention of our readers: 1.

TWU professor’s death ruled a suicid

e (38,744) 2.

Body found near rural Denton County cree

k (38,277) 3.

Former Dallas Cowboys running back arreste

d (35,665) 4.

Murder-suicide reported in Oak Point are

a (31,957) 5.

An assault and ‘Reclaim America’ chants: Denton bars have troublesome weeken

d (31,195) 6.

Man in early 20s fatally stabbed in Denton on Saturday nigh

t (30,271) 7.

Denton mother found decapitate

d (29,656) 8.

Officials confirm tornado touched down briefl

y (29,431) 9.

Student hospitalized after brawl at Braswel

l (25,020) 10.

I-35E wreck kills on

e (23,492) To view stories individually, visit dentonrc.com.

— Compiled by Peggy Heinkel-Wolfe

The Denton Record-Chronicle website had more than 11.6 million unique page views in 2019. Here are the stories that caught the most attention of our readers:

1. TWU professor’s death ruled a suicide (38,744)

2. Body found near rural Denton County creek (38,277)

3. Former Dallas Cowboys running back arrested (35,665)

4. Murder-suicide reported in Oak Point area (31,957)

5. An assault and ‘Reclaim America’ chants: Denton bars have troublesome weekend (31,195)

6. Man in early 20s fatally stabbed in Denton on Saturday night (30,271)

7. Denton mother found decapitated (29,656)

8. Officials confirm tornado touched down briefly (29,431)

9. Student hospitalized after brawl at Braswell (25,020)

10. I-35E wreck kills one (23,492)

To view stories individually, visit dentonrc.com.

— Compiled by Peggy Heinkel-Wolfe

PEGGY HEINKEL-WOLFE can be reached at 940-566-6881 and via Twitter at @phwolfeDRC.

PEGGY HEINKEL-WOLFE can be reached at 940-566-6881 and via Twitter at @phwolfeDRC.

Tags

Recommended for you