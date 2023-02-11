Fast-growing Frisco is attracting even more investment from supermarket chains.
Tom Thumb said Friday it’s about to break ground on its third store there.
The 58,000-square-foot store is expected to open in spring 2024. It will be the grocery anchor in a new shopping center being built by Centergy Retail. The Lexington Village center is being built on 15 acres on the southwest corner of Coil Road and Eldorado Parkway.
Developers Landon Homes and Trammell Crow Residential have plans to build thousands of single-family homes and apartments in the area.
Retailers are following the population growth in the northern suburbs. Kroger has plans for a new store in Melissa. Whole Foods will anchor a new McKinney development, and Target is building a store in Prosper.
Kroger is in the process of buying Tom Thumb’s parent company, Albertsons, in a $24.6 billion deal that would create a significant grocery rival to Walmart. The deal is undergoing close scrutiny by antitrust regulators.
Tom Thumb’s two other stores in Frisco are at 4848 Preston Road and at 5550 FM 423.
The new Tom Thumb at 11401 Coit Road will have traditional fresh food departments and an in-store Starbucks kiosk, a pharmacy with a drive-through, EV charging parking spaces and a drive-up grocery pick-up area.
The groundbreaking is at 9 a.m. Thursday. Tom Thumb is presenting $10,000 to the Frisco Education Foundation.
H-E-B, which opened its first Frisco store at 4800 Main Street last year to record crowds, is working on a second store in Frisco. H-E-B already owned the land on the southwest corner of U.S. 380 W. University and FM 423 or Gee Road near Little Elm.
Wake Up with the DR-C: Get today's headlines in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.