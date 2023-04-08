The Dallas city council will consider incentives Wednesday for a Tom Thumb supermarket to be built in southern Dallas’ RedBird business district.
The city’s economic development staff is recommending the council approve tax incentives up to $5.8 million, mostly from property tax abatements and a sales tax grant, according to a preliminary agenda for Wednesday’s scheduled meeting filed late Friday. The incentives require that the store creates at least 90 jobs paying an average of $15 an hour. The building must be a minimum of 45,000 square feet and open by April 2026.
City Council members have long worked to bring more grocery stores to the southern Dallas area. Tom Thumb has a store in Oak Cliff on Hampton Road and in Duncanville and DeSoto, but no locations in southern Dallas. The longtime Dallas grocery brand has been owned by Idaho-based Albertsons since 2015. Tom Thumb has key dominant locations in some of Dallas’ oldest and upscale neighborhoods including Lakewood, Preston Hollow and the Park Cities.
The once-dying southern Dallas mall property bordered by Camp Wisdom and Westmoreland roads and U.S. Highway 67 and Interstate 20 has been transformed in recent years. It’s a $200 million redevelopment project still in the works.
Wake Up with the DR-C: Get today's headlines in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.