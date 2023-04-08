The Dallas city council will consider incentives Wednesday for a Tom Thumb supermarket to be built in southern Dallas’ RedBird business district.

The city’s economic development staff is recommending the council approve tax incentives up to $5.8 million, mostly from property tax abatements and a sales tax grant, according to a preliminary agenda for Wednesday’s scheduled meeting filed late Friday. The incentives require that the store creates at least 90 jobs paying an average of $15 an hour. The building must be a minimum of 45,000 square feet and open by April 2026.

