Famous American architect O’Neil Ford, who grew up in Denton, admired Denton’s Courthouse on the Square. He once said: “I was in Denton the other day, and I went over to look at the courthouse again, and I still don’t know how they got that blessed thing up.”
Little has been said about Tom Lovell, who built the courthouse. He was born in West Kilbride, Scotland, in 1852. Scottish census records show 18-year-old Tom working as a servant on a farm in 1900. Tom married Theresa Begley in County Armaugh, Ireland, in 1877. They had two sons, Ed and Tom Jr., while they lived in Ireland. Mary, their daughter, was born in 1881 after they moved to Scotland, just before immigrating to the United States. The Lovells moved to Brownwood, Texas, where daughters Sadie, Anne and Teresa were born.
Tom Lovell became a U.S. citizen in 1891. He moved to Denton around 1895 and built a house at 1600 W. Oak St. His wife, Theresa, died that year.
In 1896, Tom built the Denton County Courthouse. He built many other public buildings, including 10 more Texas courthouses in Hardeman, Brazoria, Hill, Runnels, Brown, Childress, Hamilton, Coryell, McLennan and Brewster counties. He also built U.S. post offices in Leadville, Colorado; Enid, Oklahoma; and Provo, Utah; and the Phoenix, Arizona, State Capitol.
Tom married Seddie Thurmond in 1896. Seddie was a widow from Missouri with four children: Prairie, Tom W., Fred and Mamie. Tom and Seddie had three more children, John, Jackson and Ellen.
Tom and Seddie platted the land behind their home, renaming a section of Lovell Street to Normal Street to honor early Normal (now the University of North Texas) faculty members who built there. Lovell’s last building project was probably the home of professor Ernest Criddle at 301 Normal St.; it still stands.
Tom died at his home on Oak Street in 1911 in Denton at age 59 after a three-month bout of paralysis. He is buried in Denton’s I.O.O.F. Cemetery beside his first wife, Theresa.
According to the Dallas Morning News obituary, Tom was “One of Denton’s prominent citizens, being well-known all over the state of Texas as the head of the firm Tom Lovell & Sons, Contractors and Builders.”
Tom’s children were also prominent. His sons carried on his business. Mary married Patrick Joseph Lenahan, who built Dallas’ famous Magnolia building. She taught at Bryan High School and became the dean of discipline at the University of Colorado. Anne married Dr. William Worthington Samuel, one of the country’s most prominent surgeons. Ellen became the public relations director for the National Tuberculosis Association, and she met President Harry S. Truman at least twice.
A 1965 drive to demolish the Courthouse on the Square would have succeeded had it not been for a group of World War II veterans who served in the European theater. They pointed out that Europeans don’t destroy buildings, and that old structures attract tourists.
The Lovell House was demolished in 1982 and replaced with the Oak Court Apartments.