Super Tuesday is coming March 3. Are you registered to vote? Monday is the last day to register for the Texas primaries.
Voters may cast ballots in either the Republican or Democratic primary, but not both. Early voting begins Feb. 18.
Double-check your registration status at votedenton.com, the Denton County Elections Administration website.
Pro tip: If your registration needs updating, or is suspended, visit the elections office in person. Updates through other government offices may not meet the deadline.
— Staff report