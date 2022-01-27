With how much traffic has exploded over the past few years on U.S. Highway 380 in Denton, city staff hired a consulting firm to study its traffic to change signal timing and make traffic flow more efficiently.
The study would cover 380 from Interstate 35 to North Bell Avenue. Rebecca Diviney of Denton’s capital projects said they’ll be altering signal timing at these 11 intersections along 380 because they’re so close to each other and drivers end up braking and starting constantly on that stretch of road.
“The goal is to hit the light green as long as they’re traveling the posted speed of the roadway so you’re not doing a lot of starting and stopping,” James Andrews, the city’s traffic operations manager, said.
This kind of signal timing is something they can do in this area because there are many signal lights within a quarter of a mile of each other, Andrews said.
City of Denton staff hired a consulting firm to do the study for a contract of $97,500. Diviney said they anticipate starting the study this spring. The intersections on University Drive that they’ll review will be I-35, Town Center, Bonnie Brae, Malone, Carroll, Elm, Locust, Bell, Alice, Fulton and Heritage Trail, which will have a signal light by next month.
LJA Engineering Inc. will provide two timing plans, according to documents provided to City Council members. One plan would be for the fall/spring season, and one would be for the summer. Those plans will also note suggestions for the peak and off-peak hours.
“The typical procedure is to fine tune and implement the timing for the a.m. peak hours, noontime, p.m. peak hours and also the off-peak hours,” Diviney said. “It’ll be not only weekday patterns but weekend patterns.”
This project is one of a few city projects that were delayed for the past couple of years due to the pandemic. The city’s traffic team first recognized the need in fall 2019, but traffic pattern changes during the first couple months of the pandemic would have skewed the data because there were fewer cars on the road.
One of the busiest portions of U.S. Highway 380, between Cornell Lane and Hinkle Drive, had an average annual daily traffic count of 40,882 cars in 2019, split between the east and westbound lanes, according to the the Texas Department of Transportation.
Andrews and Diviney said it’s necessary now because of all the traffic on U.S. 380 in Denton. The area just east of Interstate 35 is packed with retail, streets that pour into neighborhoods and an elementary school.
“As additional things change or signals are added, all of that impacts the desire to do that timing project,” Diviney said.
Andrews said he expects the changes to the red light signals to come by the end of the fiscal year in September.