More than a year after Denton City Council members started meeting virtually because of the pandemic, they are expected on Tuesday to talk about returning to in-person sessions at City Hall.
“People are going back to the office, and we’ve got to talk about that,” Mayor Gerard Hudspeth said. “I’m not sure how the logistics would work, but there’s a way.”
Before the pandemic, council members met for work sessions in a small room at City Hall. Those meetings last, on average, about four hours. They then move to council chambers with theater seating for the regular meetings. Those often take three to five hours.
“I returned to City Hall when the citizens of Denton started going back to work,” Hudspeth said. “I’ve been back for a while. But each individual council member has to make that decision.”
Over the past several months, most council members have joined the council meetings from their homes on Zoom, while others have done so from City Hall. Many staff members — usually wearing masks because they share the work session room — have also participated in the meetings from City Hall.
Council member Paul Meltzer said that while it may be time to return to in-person meetings, he’s not sure how he feels about it.
“It’s still a medium-sized gathering and indoors, so it’s not ideal yet,” he said. “Emotionally, I’m probably like everybody else who has been working from home. I’m not quite sure I’m ready because there are some things about working remotely that are pretty comfortable.”
People entering city properties are required to wear face coverings. The same applies at City Hall.
“It’s going to change at some point, but the simplest way to think about it is that we will just follow the CDC guidance,” Meltzer said. “One thing that is clearly a positive to look forward to is people being able to come before council in person and address us.”
Asked to comment on how the in-person council meetings might be structured and when they could begin, interim City Manager Sara Hensley declined to answer.
“I prefer to hold on any interview until after [May 11],” she said.
Council member Deb Armintor said she’s ready to return to City Hall for meetings.
“I would like to see a kind of hybrid approach where members of the public who want to comment in person and those who want to call in instead can do that,” she said. “We’ve shown that phoning in works. For those who would rather be there in person, as long as they wear masks, that’s fine.”
In a check of several Denton County cities, Lewisville, The Colony, Lake Dallas and Krum council members continue to meet virtually. Those in Carrollton and Argyle meet in person.
Meanwhile, in an April 29 letter from Hensley to city employees, she said they are required to return to their offices at least twice a week, beginning on June 1. By September, they will be required to return to their offices full time.