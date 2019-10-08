The first 40 people in line for the new Tiff's Treats at Rayzor Ranch Marketplace will get a $100 gift card to the store.
It's one of several promotions to celebrate the grand-opening and ribbon-cutting for the new store, which opens at 9 a.m. Saturday at 2320 W. University Drive, Suite 1499.
Tiff's Treats specializes in delivering still-warm cookies, and also offers ice cream and other sweets for delivery or at the storefront. This is Austin-based company's first location in Denton.
Anyone in line at 9 a.m. who doesn't receive a $100 gift card will still get a $10 gift card, according to the company. There will also be some cookie boxes with a hidden a coupon for free cookies for a year.
Regular business hours will be 9 a.m. to midnight Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to midnight Saturday and Sunday.