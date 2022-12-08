Denton's in for another mostly cloudy day. But waking up to the Denton Record-Chronicle's latest headlines, forecast and affairs might brighten your morning.
Thursday thunder
Much like yesterday, there's a chance of showers and thunderstorms throughout today. Between 6 and 11 a.m. is when it's the highest possibility for precipitation. It will gradually become mostly sunny after then with temperatures around 61 degrees.
Then as the sun goes down, there's another possibility of rain and thunderstorm until about 11 p.m. The low is expected to be about 55 degrees and a calm wind will blow through town after midnight.
The 34,000-square-foot facility run by the city and Our Daily Bread will offer wraparound services. It features an emergency shelter, transitional housing, a commercial kitchen to provide daily meals, wellness exam rooms, classrooms, a computer lounge, restrooms, showers, laundry facilities, etc.
When: Friday at 1 p.m.
Where: 909 N. Loop 288
'Elf' in the park
The city's parks department is holding a movie night in Quakertown Park Friday. Break out the blankets and chairs to watch a Christmas favorite: "Elf".
Before the show, moviegoers can check out an inflatable house and lawns games along with a visit from Buddy the Elf.
When: Friday at 6 p.m.
Where: Quakertown Park, 700 Oakland Street
BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @brookecolombo.