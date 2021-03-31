Thursday is the last day to register to vote in the upcoming May 1 elections.
Sixteen school boards and 30 municipalities have races slated across Denton County, though not all are contested.
There are also 79 propositions for voters to consider depending where they live. Four of those are special elections for the Brookfield Fresh Water Supply District No. 1.
For example, those living in Lake Dallas will have two dozen propositions to vote for or against.
A voter living in central Denton, though, would likely have only two school board races and one City Council race to cast votes in.
Mike Yager, a co-leader with the Denton Vote Group, said voter registrations have been lower this year than they have been historically.
“We have been downtown on the Square outside of Recycled Books the last two weekends, and we did not register very many people at all,” Yager said Wednesday. “In fact, we registered two.”
He said a typical year in that same location would see five or six registrations each day on average.
“And it really wasn’t for lack of people because downtown was just crawling with people when we were there,” Yager said.
He said his group has plenty of registrars this year, but he knows the county has lower numbers than usual. Registrars must renew their status on odd-numbered years, and some registrars hadn’t renewed theirs this year.
Turnout in these elections has been historically low.
Only 7.25% of those eligible in Denton County exercised their right to vote in the May general and special elections in 2018. Similar to the upcoming races this summer, no statewide initiatives were on the ballot in May 2018.
That rate was 9.6% in the year before.
Yager said residents still hoping to register last-minute would be best served by heading to the Denton County Election Administration at 701 Kimberly Drive in Denton.
“That way they know for sure their application gets in and it’s on time,” he said.
Early voting begins on April 19, and April 20 is the last day for voters to apply for a mail-in ballot.
Early voting ends on April 27, and election day is May 1.