Mary Gómez was so nervous that her right leg shook uncontrollably as she watched her son, Steven, compete in only his third boxing match.
As Steven won the March 9th bout to become the Fort Worth regional Golden Gloves cruiserweight champion, Mary burst into tears. For Steven and his family, the 21-year-old’s TKO of Nicholas Campbell in the third round represented something much deeper than a boxing championship.
“Steven defeated the toughest foe of his life,” Mary said.
Three years earlier, Steven faced his darkest moment, going through a deep state of depression.
He weighed 300 pounds and struggled to find meaning in his life.
He was bullied at school for being overweight, had no friends, stayed isolated in his room and turned to alcohol.
“I was completely adrift, aimless, lifeless,” Steven said recently before starting one of his workouts at the Jiménez Old School Boxing Gym in Denton.
Motivated by wanting to lose weight, Steven joined the gym, not because his goal was to become a boxing champion, but because he wanted to regain his self-esteem.
In one year, Steven lost 110 pounds. When he won the Golden Gloves championship, he weighed 190.
“I’m a completely different person,” said Steven, who stands 5-11. “Now I’m proud to be a good example for my parents and my siblings, because before I really wasn’t.”
Taboo subject
The depression that afflicted Steven also held the rest of his family hostage.
Steven’s parents came to Denton from El Salvador in 2003 and have been working to make a better life for their three children.
To achieve this, Steven’s father, Eduardo, works long hours as a tax preparer. His absence from home is noticeable.
Eduardo even blamed himself in part for Steven’s mental state.
“It’s hard for me to spend time with Steven and my other two children,” said Eduardo, 48. “I spend many hours working to be able to give my family what they need. It’s a vicious circle, I spend many hours working so I can give my children a better standard of living, but at the same time my work keeps me away from them and they resent it a lot.”
Depression typically is not talked about openly within Hispanic families. Rather, it is a topic they often want to run from.
“We used to say about Steven’s depression, ‘It’s nothing, he’s just having a bad day,’ ” said Mary, 41, who works with her husband in his tax preparation business. “Actually, all the signs that Steven was going through a deep state of depression were in front of our very eyes, but we didn’t want to see them.”
Steven found boxing as a way to start a new life. He also embraced another of his great passions by becoming a professional barber.
He works full-time at PMC Barbershop in Denton and enjoys the creativity the job requires to achieve the styles and haircuts requested by his clients.
To become a barber, Steven went to school for eight months to get his license.
“He practiced a lot with me,” Eduardo laughed. “I’m his guinea pig.”
Strict diet
Losing weight was not easy for Gómez, who at one point in his life said he had tried the entire Jack in The Box menu.
“I was addicted to fast food,” he said.
Now, Gómez follows the Calorie Deficit Diet, which consists of burning more calories than he consumes per day.
The boxer does not consume more than 1,600 calories a day and in the gym he burns over 2,000 calories.
At the gym, where he goes every day except Sunday, Gómez spends two hours jumping rope, punching bags, boxing, using stretching bands and lifting weights.
His diet eliminates carbohydrates, so he doesn’t eat bread, tortillas or pasta.
At breakfast he consumes a yogurt or two boiled eggs or oatmeal.
For lunch, he fixes himself a serving of protein (meat, chicken or fish) that he accompanies with cooked vegetables, or beans or lentils.
At dinner he has an oatmeal smoothie or baked asparagus.
His discipline to stick to the diet is sometimes broken when he can’t help but open the freezer at home to try some pistachio ice cream.
“Sometimes, I can’t resist it,” he said with a laugh.
House of dreams
Jiménez Old School Boxing Gym is located in a small strip shopping center in Denton.
The place is no more than 1,400 square feet and on any given afternoon there can be more than 15 young men and women training and hitting one of the multiple bags hanging from the ceiling.
There is only one ring and the main wall is adorned with a mural reflecting the image of Mexican champion Julio César Chávez.
This is where Steven shows up every day to put on his boxing gloves. At the gym, Gómez likes to wear all black, so the earrings in each of his ears shine even brighter.
On his right arm he has the name Arely tattooed. She was his best friend who died in a car accident in 2016 at only 16 years old.
To become Golden Gloves champion, Steven defeated his three opponents in turn. His next fight will be May 5th in McKinney. His dream now is to become a professional boxer.“He can go very far,” said Charlie Uriostegui, who is Steven’s sparring partner at the gym. “Steven has a very good punch, he’s improved a lot in the last year. He’s learning to defend himself better, he has good footwork, he moves well, but more than anything, he’s hungry to succeed.”
Steven likes to watch YouTube videos of Roberto “Manos de Piedra” Durán, Muhammad Alí and Chávez, the three great boxers he admires.
His life is on the right track now, but in his bedroom closet Steven keeps something that reminds him of the long journey he has had to go through to find
Recently he showed his mom a pair of pants from when he weighed 300 pounds.
“He went: ‘Mom, look at these pants, two people fit here,’ ” Mary said. “Steven keeps the pants near to him as a reminder of the place he never wants to go back to.”
Wake Up with the DR-C: Get today's headlines in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.