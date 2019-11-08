There were three confirmed deaths Friday afternoon following an explosion on Interstate 35W in Denton involving two semis and four passenger vehicles, Denton police said.
Three other people were taken to a Denton hospital with injuries, a police spokeswoman said.
The crash was reported before 1:30 p.m. Friday. By about 6 p.m., the northbound lanes were still closed to traffic, and authorities expected them to remain shut until later Friday night or early Saturday.
A number of tanks could be seen on one of the semis at the scene, and a safety placard on the truck indicated it was carrying liquefied petroleum gas.
The cause of the explosion was still being investigated Friday night. Denton police spokeswoman Khristen Jones said no citations or charges were given Friday. She said speed could have played a role in the crash.
The number of fatalities changed multiple times Friday afternoon as Denton police and fire spokespeople confirmed three people were dead, later announcing two were dead, before amending that number again to three Friday evening.
Some motorists drove onto nearby residential streets as they were diverted from the interstate onto FM2449 as authorities worked the scene. At 3:50 p.m., Denton police tweeted that the southbound lanes of interstate were open, but the northbound lanes remained closed.
By about 6 p.m. Friday, Denton police had not said whether the fatalities came from the passenger vehicles or the semis.