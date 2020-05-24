Denton County officials announced three newly recovered COVID-19 patients and 12 new cases of the coronavirus on Sunday, increasing the respective totals to 619 and 1,224.
As well, the active case count grew by nine cases, landing at 575.
Sunday’s new cases were from Lewisville (3), Denton (1), Northlake (1), Oak Point (1), Corinth (1), and the Denton County portions of Carrollton (2), Dallas (2) and Flower Mound (1).
Of the 222 Denton residents who have contracted the coronavirus, roughly 45%, or 101 individuals, have since recovered.
Of the 226 Lewisville residents to contract the virus, however, roughly only 34%, or 79 individuals, in total have recovered.
None of Sundays announced cases were from residents or staff at Denton State Supported Living Center or from any residents of the county’s 105 long-term care facilities, such as nursing homes. In addition, no deaths were reported on Sunday.