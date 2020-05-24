20200320_drc_news_DCPH_1.JPG (copy)

Exterior of the Denton County Public Health Building.

 DRC file photo

Denton County officials announced three newly recovered COVID-19 patients and 12 new cases of the coronavirus on Sunday, increasing the respective totals to 619 and 1,224.

As well, the active case count grew by nine cases, landing at 575.

Sunday’s new cases were from Lewisville (3), Denton (1), Northlake (1), Oak Point (1), Corinth (1), and the Denton County portions of Carrollton (2), Dallas (2) and Flower Mound (1).

Of the 222 Denton residents who have contracted the coronavirus, roughly 45%, or 101 individuals, have since recovered.

Of the 226 Lewisville residents to contract the virus, however, roughly only 34%, or 79 individuals, in total have recovered.

None of Sundays announced cases were from residents or staff at Denton State Supported Living Center or from any residents of the county’s 105 long-term care facilities, such as nursing homes. In addition, no deaths were reported on Sunday.

RYAN HIGGS can be reached at 940-566-6889 and via Twitter at @ryanahiggs.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Denton County as of May 24, 2020

Field 1 Field 2 Field 3
Location Confirmed cases Deaths
Denton County 1224 30
Argyle 2
Aubrey 3 1
Bartonville 2
Carrollton 134 3
Celina 1
The Colony 66 2
Copper Canyon 5
Corinth 19
Cross Roads 2
Dallas 51 1
Denton 222 10
DSSLC 55 1
Double Oak 8
Flower Mound 48 1
Fort Worth 16
Frisco 66
Hickory Creek 4
Highland Village 14
Justin 2
Krum 11
Lake Dallas 19
Lewisville 226 7
Little Elm 63 1
Northlake 5
Oak Point 2
Pilot Point 2
Plano 4
Ponder 3
Prosper 7
Providence Village 7
Roanoke 8
Sanger 5
Shady Shores 3 1
Trophy Club 13
Unincorporated 126 2

Recommended for you