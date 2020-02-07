Three candidates filed this week for Denton City Council seats, including two for the special election the council ordered Tuesday.
Both Gerard Hudspeth and Keely Briggs were required by the city charter to resign their seats in order to run for mayor. (Both resigned effective with the canvass of the May election.) The City Council called the election for its District 1 and District 2 seats, respectively.
Birdia Johnson, 61, a University of North Texas retiree, filed for District 1. She named Toya Stevenson as her campaign treasurer. Daniel Clanton, 49, a delivery manager, filed for District 2. He named Chrissie Clanton as his campaign treasurer.
In addition, Liam York, 22, a student, filed for Place 6 this week. Last month, incumbent Paul Meltzer filed for reelection to the seat and Jim Mann, a pastor, also filed for Place 6.
Candidates for mayor and the Place 5 and 6 seats have until Friday, Feb. 14, to file. Candidates for the special election have until Tuesday, March 3, to file.