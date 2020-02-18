Hoping to ride the blue wave with other Democrats across the country, three candidates have filed to fill the congressional spot for Texas Congressional House District 26.
The seat is currently filled by Michael Burgess, R-Pilot Point, who received an endorsement from President Donald Trump. Two of the Democratic candidates have run for public office before and hope to take that momentum to the ballot box — Neil Durrance, a Denton attorney, and Mat Pruneda, a Denton-based business analyst.
Durrance hasn’t reported any campaign fundraising to the Federal Election Committee, while Pruneda had raised $30,117 by Feb. 12. The two face Carol Iannuzzi, a retired contracts negotiator, who had reported raising $79,507 by Feb. 12. Iannuzzi did not respond to multiple requests to participate in this story.
The winner of the Democratic nomination will face the winner of the Republican nomination, which also is thick with four candidates this year, including incumbent Burgess.
The primary election is March 3, with early voting continuing until Feb. 28. For more information about the primary, visit votedenton.com.
The following interviews, in alphabetical order, have been edited for clarity and brevity.
Name: Neil Durrance
Age: 63
Born in: Salina, Kansas
Education: Bachelor’s degree in political science, University of North Texas, 1975; doctor of law, Washburn School of Law, 1983
Experience: Attorney, 1982-present
Website: neildurrance.com
Now that the impeachment process has come to a close, what have you learned about the judicial process?
Impeachment is not a judicial process, it’s a constitutional process involving the House presenting articles of impeachment for a trial in the Senate. We learned how willfully blind and afraid senators have become of that monstrous, narcissistic child presently occupying the Oval Office. Obviously these same senators did not take their oath to their constituents or themselves seriously, save one.
The census is underway, and Texas is projected to gain House seats because of our dramatic growth. How will you represent our changing community?
Well, first of all I believe that it is time to stop the willful blindness of hyper-partisanship, which places ideology and party over country. We are not a red people or a blue people, but American people with real needs. Things work best when we work together. We should, in addition, stop the efforts of voter suppression and gerrymandering and seek other methods by which to design the maps for districts which makes sense and not use the same as a political tool to protect the powerful and the elite.
Why do you think seven people are running for this seat?
I can’t speak for why anyone else is running, I can only speak for myself. But we have had 18 years of a piece of furniture with promises, hot air and no action, and now Trump bot or sycophant for the present occupant of the Oval Office. It’s time we went back to working for the people of Texas 26, with health care, education, jobs and restoration of democracy.
Name: Carol Iannuzzi
Age: 59
Education: Bachelor’s degree in accounting from Rutgers University
Experience: Retired from HP Enterprise Services from role as senior contracts negotiator, 2012
Website: https://carol2020.com/
Iannuzzi did not respond to multiple requests for comment.
Name: Mat Pruneda
Age: 48
Born in: Kerrville
Education: Studied radio, television and film at the University of North Texas
Experience: Business analyst since 2010
Website: http://www.mat4texas.com/
Now that the impeachment process has come to a close, what have you learned about the judicial process?
That’s kind of a difficult question because the impeachment isn’t specifically a judicial process; although it’s presided over by the Supreme Court chief justice, the process is not like any other, which is disappointing.
I think for me the thing I took the most out of the impeachment process was the fact that justice is not equal in this country. I can’t think of any other proceedings where someone accused of something can dictate whether or not someone could give depositions, whether or not there were witnesses.
There’s no other citizen that someone would have that much influence over the process to guarantee an outcome. There was a case here in North Texas about four years ago where a woman was accused of falsifying her voter registration information and was sentenced to a few years. She was poor, a minority, and her single vote didn’t have the impact any others did, and it ultimately shows there’s not equal justice in this country, and that’s something that has to be addressed.
The census is underway, and Texas is projected to gain House seats because of our dramatic growth. How will you represent our changing community?
The first thing I want to point out is Texas made almost no investment in advancing the census, which I think is problematic because of the demographic changes. Right now I serve on (the Denton Planning & Zoning Commission), and in planning and zoning meetings there’s a process every time we have a meeting where we have proposed changes that come before us, we have a staff analysis and legal analysis on whether those changes are founded in law.
Ultimately one of the big influences we consider is that the meetings are open to the public and residents can state their opinions and tell us how the changes would impact them. I take that same approach to legislating. I think it’s important for representatives to have an open and honest relationship with their constituents and not listen to just a few people who are aligned with their values. Learning to serve the community in a nonpartisan fashion will make sure I hear everybody’s voices and inform how I make decisions.
Why do you think seven people are running for this seat?
I think a lot of it has to do with the fact that despite 18 years in office, our current representative hasn’t done a lot for the district. As a Democrat and progressive, I can look at the things he’s voted for, and I have fundamental differences on how humanity should be represented.
What I’ve heard from a lot of Republicans is all the growth in this district has been sprawl — the result of people moving here and people have to drive outside of the district to pay their bills. People have to drive to Alliance Airport, but we should have government contracts, we should have manufacturing, and we should have a huge financial sector because we have a highly educated population in this district.
The fact that Michael Burgess has done nothing to grow that and help people in this district stay in this district and make money and get great benefits, that affects everybody, and I think that’s why you have people on the Democratic and Republican side saying we need better.