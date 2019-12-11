Winter commencement ceremonies for the University of North Texas and Texas Woman's University are scheduled for Friday and Saturday.
TWU estimates 1,138 degrees will be presented in its ceremonies, and UNT estimates that more than 3,500 students will graduate this winter.
TWU will hold four ceremonies with two on Friday and two on Saturday, while UNT will have nine separate ceremonies over the two days.
During the ceremonies at TWU, Bell Avenue will be closed to thru traffic between Chapel Drive and Administration Drive. Most campus parking lots will be open for attendees, including the new lots located behind Parliament Village residence halls, and all ceremonies will take place in the Kitty Magee Arena inside Pioneer Hall.
Drivers can also expect delays near UNT, with traffic slowing along North Texas Boulevard. The bulk of parking for ceremonies will be at Lot 20, the former Fouts Field.
Here's the schedule for the commencement ceremonies:
Texas Woman's University
- 9 a.m. Friday — College of Arts and Sciences, excluding Department of Sociology and criminal justice majors.
- 1 p.m. Friday — Department of Sociology and criminal justice majors and the College of Health Sciences.
- 9 a.m. Saturday — College of Business of Department of Family Sciences.
- 1 p.m. Saturday — College of Nursing and the College of Professional Education, excluding Department of Family Sciences.
University of North Texas
- 8 a.m. Friday — G. Brint Ryan College of Business at UNT Coliseum.
- Noon Friday — College of Health and Public Service, College of Information and New College at UNT Coliseum.
- 4 p.m. Friday — College of Music at Murchison Performing Arts Center.
- 4 p.m. Friday — College of Merchandising, Hospitality and Tourism and the College of Visual Arts and Design at UNT Coliseum.
- 7:30 p.m. Friday — All doctoral and masters students at UNT Coliseum.
- 8 a.m. Saturday — Frank W. and Sue Mayborn School of Journalism and the following majors from the College of Liberal Arts and Social Sciences: anthropology; communication studies; converged broadcast media; dance; economics; geography; international studies; media arts; political science; professional and technical communication; psychology; radio, television and film; sociology; and theater. The ceremony will be at UNT Coliseum.
- Noon Saturday — The following majors from the College of Liberal Arts and Social Sciences will graduate at UNT Coliseum: English; history; integrative studies; philosophy and religion; social service; Spanish; and world languages, literatures and cultures.
- 4 p.m. Saturday — College of Education at UNT Coliseum.
- 7:30 p.m. Saturday — College of Engineering and College of Science at UNT Coliseum.