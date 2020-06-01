Two separate protests came together in downtown Denton Monday night to have thousands of people listen to stories of police violence and racial inequality.
This is the third night of protests in Denton as part of a national movement to hold police accountable after George Floyd, a black man, died in Minneapolis in an encounter with a white police officer.
One large group formed and marched from the Denton County Courthouse on the Square and another at Quakertown Park, meeting at Emily Fowler Library.
Several hundred, if not thousands, of protestors are marching together through Denton, voicing their United frustrations against police brutality. pic.twitter.com/NWroini84e— Ryan (@ryanahiggs) June 1, 2020
Crowds chanted "no justice, no peace," "black lives matter" and "hands up, don't shoot" as they marched through downtown, stopping traffic on Hickory Street.
By 7:15 Monday night, protesters remained peaceful, and officers on the scene were in plain uniforms, with Denton Police Chief Frank Dixon helping manage the crowd.
