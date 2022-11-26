Migrants arrive at Casa Indi in Monterrey, Mexico
Migrants arrive at Casa Indi in Monterrey, Mexico, where they find temporary refuge on their way to the United States or after deportation.

 Velia de la Cruz/Roco de la Cruz

MONTERREY — Graced with Lone Star brands like H-E-B, Whataburger and 7-Eleven, this affluent city in northeastern Mexico is home to global conglomerates and posh neighborhoods, enjoying strong economic and cultural ties to Dallas-Fort Worth. It’s a mere two-hour drive from the Texas border.

Francisco Contreras, who migrated here from Guatemala, has grown fond of Mexico’s third largest metro, with its wide avenues, skyscrapers and plentiful jobs. Then there are the smuggling organizations. They’ve offered to take him to the United States, he said, to a choice of destinations.

