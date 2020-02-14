Michael Lee Mitchell, 40, a delivery driver, filed an application for the Denton mayoral ballot Thursday.
On the form, Mitchell listed his permanent address as "with a friend" in a home on Peak Street and that he has lived in Denton for 10 months. He appointed himself as his campaign treasurer.
In an email, City Secretary Rosa Rios said that the charter allows her office five days to qualify candidates, something she has done for all candidates in the May 2 election so far.
The city charter requires that candidates must have resided in the city for at least a year at the time of the election.
If Mitchell qualifies, his candidacy will make it a three-way race for mayor against current council members Gerard Hudspeth and Keely Briggs, who both resigned their seats to run for mayor.
If no candidate receives a majority of the votes on May 2, the race heads to a runoff on June 13.