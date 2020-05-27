A small but busy Aubrey food pantry lost two trailers to theft sometime on Monday night, the executive director says.
One of the trailers was borrowed to pick up a large donation, and the other was the ministry's chief source of fundraising. The borrowed trailer was recovered in Denton, but the Hope Food & Clothing Ministry's plain white concession stand, outfitted with two windows, is still off the grid.
Teri Farmer, the ministry's executive director, said neither trailer is insured.
"I have to tell you this: Our concession stand, that trailer, doesn't have tags on it. That's what's going to make it hard to recover," Farmer said.
Hope Food & Clothing Ministry has used the trailer for the past decade to sell concessions — with popcorn, cotton candy and snow cone machines aboard. Farmer said the ministry often parked the trailer at the Keep Aubrey Beautiful headquarters in the city's downtown park to sell goodies during events or sunny days. The ministry also uses the trailer to vend treats during Aubrey's Christmas celebration and season.
Farmer said her mother drove up to Hilltop Assembly of God Church on Monday, noticed the trailers and the pastor of the church on site, fiddling with a tent. Farmer said her mother and the preacher exchanged a friendly wave before she left. By Tuesday morning, both trailers were missing. With the money raised at two concession stands, the ministry is able to purchase food for families during the summer months, when food drives and donations tend to dip.
"We're a really lean operation, but God always provides. I've been down to one can of tuna, and God sends someone," Farmer said.
Farmer said the theft appears not to be an impulsive act, and that police are hoping to get some information on the thief or thieves from the camera at a nearby school.
"I can see someone kind of deciding to steal a trailer in the moment, but you have to be prepared to steal two of them," Farmer said. "It's just mean."
The concession stand trailer was paid for and lent to the ministry by an Aubrey resident. To replace the trailer would cost $7,000 to $13,000, which Farmer said isn't in the budget. The nonprofit, which is supported by both donors and churches, gives out food and clothing from 9-11 a.m. on the third Saturday of the month at its location, at 819 Sherman Drive in Aubrey.
Farmer said the ministry serves up to 200 families and has recently expanded into Sanger. Friends of the ministry have launched a drive to raise $30,000 on Facebook. Farmer said the ministry is also in need of protein-rich food donations, particularly peanut butter, for the summer months. Donors can drop off food at Tim Holland's State Farm Insurance office at 5315 U.S. Highway 377 S., Building 1, Ste. A in Aubrey. Donors can also drop off donations at World Famous Moms, at 204 S. Main St. in Aubrey.