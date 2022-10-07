Back in July I laid out for you a new setup in which you go to a state government website and tap out an email to your elected officials about the new property tax rate they were about to pass.
You could blast them or praise them.
This was set up by the Texas Legislature to make the feedback process easier. It was also to make sure everyone knows that city councils, school boards, hospital boards and county commissioners are the ones raising your property tax, not state lawmakers or appraisal districts.
One key part of the site — Texas.gov/PropertyTaxes — worked well. In most cases you could see your property tax rates and compare last year’s rates to this year’s. But the feedback part to elected officials didn’t work so well.
I came to this finding because I submitted open records requests to 10 local governments to see what notes taxpayers were sending to elected officials. I’ll show you the results.
I shared my findings with State Sen. Paul Bettencourt, R-Houston, the primary author of the updated property tax law, which was designed to bring more transparency to the state’s confusing property tax system.
The senator told The Watchdog that even though taxpayer comments were sparse, the website itself attracted more than 1.3 million page views. We can assume that most were checking their property tax numbers but did not leave comments.
Confusing process
Because it’s only in its second year, the process created confusion.
Every property owner should have received a postcard announcing Texas.gov/PropertyTaxes. When Marilou Simon of Dallas visited the website and tried to contact Dallas City Hall to share her thoughts, she caught a big mistake.
Someone in Dallas City Hall mistakenly forwarded emails meant for the Dallas City Council and Mayor Eric Johnson to the Dallas Central Appraisal District.
It took a couple of weeks, but we got it fixed. Her messages correctly went to Dallas City Hall.
She wrote them, “With inflation rampant and energy costs up, let’s tighten our belts. I implore you to make cuts wherever possible, just like my family must do.”
Results of my survey Dallas City
Dallas City Hall received 40 comments, the most of any entity I surveyed. A sampling:
“Thank you for the opportunity to have our voices heard. My appeal is the city of Dallas adopt a budget no larger than last year.”
“If you’re trying to push us out of our home of 32 years, you’re succeeding.”
“My taxes went up quite a bit this year. It took my house payment from $860 to $1,279 in one year.”
Dallas County
Dallas County is the only local government of the 10 that was unable to fulfill my records request by deadline. Dallas County also was the only government that charged me for this information. Cost: $36.
Dallas ISD
Dallas ISD heard from 11 taxpayers. One wrote: “If there was ever a year to forgo any increase in the tax burden on citizens, this is it.”
Another wrote, “How about not taxing us for schools when we have no kids in schools? And how about that new superintendent’s salary? It needs to go to teachers, not administrators.”
Tarrant County
Tarrant County only heard from three taxpayers.
One wrote: “Let’s tighten our belts. Implore you to make cuts whenever possible, just like we’ve done.”
Fort Worth
Fort Worth leaders received only three comments.
“I do not support a tax increase,” one wrote. “We are on limited income! Tax the rich! YES, I’M SCREAMING.”
Denton County
Denton County reported receiving only one comment. The taxpayer’s question should have been directed to the county appraisal district since it involved a disability exemption.
Lewisville
Lewisville received five: One complained that the taxable value of his land increased from $49,000 to $68,000 in one year.
Garland
Garland received three: “I have been a resident of Garland for almost 40 years and am now retired. A large part of retirement income is increasingly spent for Garland taxes. We had hoped to remain in Garland, but the taxes are making that nearly impossible.”
Plano ISD
Plano ISD received one: “Please provide all materials as to how the tax rate was calculated and adopted in writing.”
Parkland Hospital
Parkland Health received 30 comments.
“Our family has struggled as front-line workers during COVID, and it is imperative for our city to not layer additional burdens on us.”
“We’ll be taxed out of our home at this acceleration. Something’s got to give.”
“If the evaluation is higher, why do we need a tax increase when your revenue is already increased? Why do you want to push out established Dallas homeowners who have stayed in Dallas, taken care of their houses and bettered neighborhoods?”
Taking action
When I laid out the process to send these comments, I offered a sample letter. Many commenters used it.
But this reminds me of a letter to the editor printed a few weeks ago. Mike Luckey of Fairview wrote: “It’s no secret that in order to capitalize on the information that Lieber lays out for us, we — his readers — need to take action! He does a wonderful job of identifying the core issues and explaining whom to contact and what actions we need to take.
“How about we do our part and follow up with the offending agencies? Let’s make it a little harder for the bureaucracies to fleece the consumers.”
Obviously with so many property owners but so few submitted comments, what’s the incentive for elected officials to stop what Mike calls fleecing the consumers?