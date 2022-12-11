I finally found an elected public official who uses tough-guy language to criticize the purchase of billions of dollars in bonds to pay electricity and gas companies for their losses. He speaks of “public corruption” and cites the unfairness of ratepayers picking up the tab from losses incurred during the 2021 February freezeout.

He calls the process “shady,” blasts private bond negotiations and calls out insider dealings that “erode the public trust and, at a bare minimum, need transparency and disclosure. Honest government regulation of public utilities requires nothing less.”

DAVE LIEBER is The Dallas Morning News’ The Watchdog investigative columnist.

