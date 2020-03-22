Watchdog, what do you think of the proposed $1 trillion stimulus package?
Reminds me of what Ross Perot Sr. said when he ran for president 28 years ago.
What was that?
He tried to get us interested in the national debt, but he couldn’t get people to picture it. So he said this: “A million dollars in thousand-dollar bills is 4 inches high. A billion dollars is 300 feet high. A trillion dollars extends 63 miles into space.”
Wow.
At this moment, Congress is negotiating the biggest stimulus package in our nation’s history. It’s likely going to be a trillion-dollar package, 63 miles into space with thousand-dollar bills.
Do they even have thousand-dollar bills anymore?
Nope. They stopped printing them in the 1940s. President Grover Cleveland was on them.
Watchdog, what do you think of the plan to give money to people?
I’m in favor of it to help people who need it to pay their rent or mortgage and their bills because they are losing their jobs, hopefully only temporarily. But how you do it is, of course, crucial. I’ve actually spent all week thinking about this — and learning.
Why?
Well, a week ago I was listening to one of my favorite radio shows, Wheels with Ed Wallace on KLIF (570 AM).
The show about cars?
Yeah, but it’s really about so much more. Ed was discussing stories that the news media missed, and one was about how a payroll tax would hurt Social Security.
What’s the payroll tax?
That’s what the government takes out of your paycheck — 6.2% for Social Security and 1.45% for Medicare. Your employer matches both. President Donald J. Trump originally proposed cutting the payroll tax as part of the stimulus.
What exactly did he say?
He proposed it in his Oval Office speech, then at a news conference he said it again: “We want to go big. … We’re looking at the payroll tax.” And Ed pointed out that if the payroll tax were cut, Social Security would get hurt even worse than it already is. With less money coming in, the fund would shrink. Ed said, “Instead of running out of surplus funds in 2035 and having to cut retirement benefits, by 20%, Social Security would completely be out of all funds, surplus and new revenue in less than three years.”
Nobody is talking about that.
Well, no. In the midst of this coronavirus crisis, we have more important priorities.
Could Social Security really fail?
Government estimates say that by 2035, payments to retirees could get cut by 20%. That’s not a shutdown, but the cuts would hurt seniors.
That’s scary.
I asked Marc Goldwein of the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget to explain how the current crisis could affect Social Security.
Why’d you pick him?
Because his group is a bipartisan think tank with both D’s and R’s.
What did he say?
“The current economic situation is going to hurt Social Security regardless of what we do policy-wise. The insolvency date will move forward. ... But we can reduce the damage.”
How come our leaders haven’t strengthened Social Security?
I asked Marc, and he said: “We should have fixed Social Security 25 years ago. That was the right time to do it. Also, 10 years ago, and we didn’t. Ideally, we’d do it as soon as possible, but we have a crisis on our hands. Social Security’s [future troubles] are 10 years away. But coronavirus is right now.”
Didn’t President Barack Obama cut the payroll tax?
Yes, temporarily. And we also received stimulus checks in the mail. But the money lost was replenished back into the Social Security fund later.
What’s the status of the payroll tax cut?
After Trump proposed it, Democrats knocked it down, and it appeared to have died. But now the proposal has come back to life.
How?
Well, they haven’t finalized the stimulus package, but when Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell released his proposal Thursday, it deferred payroll taxes for employers (but apparently not for workers) and the self-employed until 2021 for half, and until 2022 for the other half.
Why not defer it for the workers, too?
Going halfway appears to be an attempt to give the president some of what he wanted.
How much does that hurt Social Security?
Not as much as the president’s original proposal. That was called a “payroll tax holiday“ and could have cost up to a trillion dollars by itself. His idea would have allowed employees and employers to skip paying the payroll tax or a portion of it entirely for the rest of the year. This, on the other hand, is a deferral. The money would, after a delay, still find its way into the Social Security fund.
I hope companies would use the temporary savings to avoid layoffs, not use the money for selfish reasons like stock buybacks or executive bonuses. But ultimately, Congress must fix Social Security’s long-term problems.
Is this final?
No, negotiations on this record-breaking stimulus are going on now. Anything could happen.
Sixty-three miles into space, huh? That’s a lot of money.
Yep. A trillion dollars also happens to be the size of our projected budget deficit. It’s important to follow what happens with the $1 trillion stimulus package. It matters today, and also matters for all the tomorrows to come.