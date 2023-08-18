Let’s have some fun.
Last month, a former Air Force intelligence officer assigned to investigate sightings of UFOs took an oath before a congressional committee and then told lawmakers the following stunner.
David Grusch testified that he’d talked to 40 people and learned that the U.S. government has the remnants of a crashed alien spacecraft and bodies of dead alien pilots.
Under oath, he said scientists are working in deep secrecy to reverse-engineer elements of the craft, and in doing so jump ahead thousands of years in research.
The Watchdog agrees wholeheartedly with Southern Methodist University anthropologist and archaeologist Matthew Boulanger who told me that, if true, “this would be the greatest scientific discovery of humanity’s existence.”
“It would be tremendous,” he continued. “It would have far-reaching implications for science and religion. Geologists, chemists and physicists would be tripping over themselves to see it.”
Yet the story was not front-page worthy. The New York Times played it on Page 18, and The Wall Street Journal placed it on page 4. The Dallas Morning News had a short story inside the print paper. DallasNews.com didn’t do a story but ran two UFO editorial cartoons online.
Good evidence?
The story was drowned out. It took Rick Gonzalez, my athletic trainer, to put the UFO story back on my radar.
“I care way more about human history than the craziness going on in politics,” he said.
I surveyed a dozen people about whether they had heard about the congressional hearing. Only a couple did.
The committee chairman, Glenn Grothman, a Wisconsin Republican, promised that his hearing would be “the most exciting” meeting in Congress that week.
True that.
In pop culture, we’ve embraced the alien visitor. Mork & Mindy, My Favorite Martian, E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial and my all-time favorite alien, Superman.
As for Grusch, why would someone go through all this trouble and commit the crime of lying to Congress?
The major flaw of his testimony that critics point to is that Grusch never saw the spaceship or the pilot’s remains. He says that others told him about it.
SMU’s Boulanger says, “It’s the definition of anecdotal evidence, and that’s not good evidence.”
He learned this lesson in the year 2000, when he was 22 years old, driving home in southern Illinois and looked up to see a UFO hovering above. Police saw it, too, he recalls.
But after further investigation, it turned out to be an advertising blimp owned by American Blimp Company.
“I was too eager to believe that I saw a UFO,” he says.
Pentagon’s denial
Grusch was appointed to serve on a Pentagon task force studying the mystery, and that’s how he learned one of the nation’s most carefully guarded secrets, he said.
“My testimony,” he told Congress, “is based on information I have been given by individuals with a long-standing track record of legitimacy and service to this country.”
He testified that “many” people shared “compelling evidence in the form of photography, official documentation and classified oral testimony.” He didn’t make any of it public.
He added, “The U.S. government is operating with secrecy — above congressional oversight.”
There’s a lot we’re missing here that could be shared with the public. But it doesn’t seem like that will happen.
A Pentagon spokesperson said that Grusch’s testimony was untrue. The Defense Department has no “verifiable information to substantiate claims that any programs regarding the possession or reverse engineering of extraterrestrial materials have existed in the past or currently.”
Other possibilities
Fordham University physics professor Quamrul Haider, a critic of Grusch’s claims, said “The UFOs could also be aircraft, gliders or balloons, or a weather-related spectacle known as St. Elmo’s fire, caused by reflections of light from ice crystals in the atmosphere.
“Sprites are flashes of electrical discharges triggered by thunderstorms high in the atmosphere. Or [they could be] less clouds — a UFO-shaped object that is formed when wind blows moist air over tall structures like hills and mountains.”
The Times added other possibilities: airborne trash, weather balloons and drones.
Or, it could be Superman’s kid brother.
Captain Kirk
For fun, I share the thoughts of Star Trek’s Captain Kirk, actor William Shatner, 92, who responded to Grusch’s testimony by telling NewsNation’s Elizabeth Vargas, “It’s just, in my mind, ridiculous. You mean, some highly intelligent being goes 10,000 light years with advanced technology arrives here, and hides?”
SMU’s pseudo-science expert Boulanger agrees. “If they’re making this effort to traverse the vastness of the cosmos, they’d be coming over the Dallas skyline announcing that they’re here.”
Hey, if that happens, call me!
