Free COVID-19 rapid tests ordered through the federal government’s are seen after delivery by the United States Postal Service at a North Texas home in 2022.

 Smiley N. Pool/Dallas Morning News

Scam alert from Watchdog readers:

Dear Watchdog. Twice I have received unsolicited packages containing at-home COVID-19 testing kits. When I got a second set, I got suspicious. Curious if you’ve heard this from anyone else?” – Liz Easterling of Tyler.

DAVE LIEBER is The Dallas Morning News’ The Watchdog investigative columnist.

