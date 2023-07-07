Scam alert from Watchdog readers:
“Dear Watchdog. Twice I have received unsolicited packages containing at-home COVID-19 testing kits. When I got a second set, I got suspicious. Curious if you’ve heard this from anyone else?” – Liz Easterling of Tyler.
“Dear Watchdog. Yesterday in the mail I received at-home COVID test kits that I have never ordered. This is the third time. I noticed on my Medicare account that Medicare paid them. The notes always say that these are ‘no charge’ to me but someone is paying the companies for these tests and inadvertently my tax dollars are paying for them.” – Dianna Johnson of Rockwall.
“Dear Watchdog. I called Medicare to see if I signed up for these, but they told me I did not, and it was fraud.” – Stanford Sewell of Plano.
“Dear Watchdog. If you are a victim, please report the issue, not to the number that comes with the delivery but direct to Medicare: 1-800-633-4227.” – Jean Wilson Meyer of Grand Prairie.
COVID kits may be fraud
This is a perfect example of how members of my Watchdog Nation discovered something amiss, researched it, exposed it and offered a solution.
Kidding. Actually, after further research, I’ve found that some of the confusion comes from the government program that sent test kits to most Americans. Then, these secondary kits began arriving in some households, and they were not part of the universal government program.
People getting extra boxes in the mail grew suspicious. I found government warnings about this. Plus, The Watchdog also interviewed a Dallas-area doctor who sent kits out.
A spokeswoman, speaking on behalf of the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, said they are investigating consumer complaints about unsolicited over-the-counter COVID tests arriving in the mail.
Outside of Texas, the U.S. Justice Department has charged that individuals have repeatedly supplied patients (in some cases deceased ones), with dozens of tests they didn’t need or want. One Florida doctor allegedly bought a list of Medicare information and with a marketer shipped the tests, leading to $8.4 million in fraudulent Medicare claims, the DOJ says.
Federal investigators are learning how widespread the fraud is. Although investigators say complaints have come in from every state, no one in North Texas has been charged.
What doctor says
Reader Chris Newcomb of Allen sent me a list of those who sent him unwanted test kits. A diagnostic center in Chicago, a lab in Chicago and two Dallas-area doctors.
I spoke to one of the doctors, Dr. David Slater, who explained in two interviews how the program was marketed poorly by Medicare and why he dropped out.
He said Medicare didn’t properly explain the objectives of the program: Provide no-cost COVID tests to patients who needed them most — such as those living on fixed incomes or receiving emergency care.
He initially supported the home test kits because they saved money by keeping people out of hospitals, avoiding expensive stays, he said.
However, he explained the economics of the program did not work to make it profitable. Legitimate COVID test kits cost about $84 each, Slater said, and the Medicare reimbursement was $94. From that $10, shipping costs and customer service charges were subtracted, too.
He participated briefly in the program. “I was a bit surprised it caused confusion or headaches,” he said.
Recipients had the opportunity to opt out and return the kits, he said.
He added that recipients of the “several thousand” kits he sent out were verified and had given permission.
Reader Newcomb said he can’t remember signing up with Slater and doesn’t believe he did.
Alert authorities
There’s some good and bad news. Medicare reimbursements for the kits ended May 11 when the public emergency was declared over. So this can’t go on.
The bad news is that the U.S. Attorney’s Office in New Hampshire warns that someone receiving unwanted test kits they didn’t order were given a “signal that someone may be using and could continue to use their Medicare information fraudulently to bill the federal government.”
This could impact a recipient’s Medicare coverage or benefits.
The other good news is if you received unwanted kits, you can help prosecutors make their cases as they investigate. Alert Medicare at 800-633-4227 and the fraud line at U.S. Health and Human Services, 800-447-8477.
