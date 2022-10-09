You likely know that police officers stick together. They protect one another, sometimes even when they shouldn’t.
In extreme cases, they’ll lie to help their fellow officers. Or they’ll keep quiet in the face of wrongdoing.
There’s even a name for this. It’s called “the blue wall of silence.”
In the Richardson Police Department, that wall has come crashing down because two veteran officers filed a federal court lawsuit charging that they’ve been drummed out of the force.
They spilled the news that the department has historically promoted illegal ticket quotas.
But now the two officers, Kayla Walker and David Conklin, have gone beyond their ticket quota claim in legal papers filed last week in their lawsuit against the city. Their suit alleges that their police department promotes arrest quotas through a process that helps to determine the success of their job reviews.
This can cause troubling results. Perhaps people are arrested who shouldn’t be, not because they deserve it, but to help get the officer’s activity numbers up.
In their lawsuit, they allege that as whistleblowers, they’ve become victims of retaliation.
The court papers paint a picture of how ostracism in a police department works.
I left messages for all the top officers named in the lawsuit, including Chief Gary Tittle. I also contacted his boss, City Manager Don Magner, and the city’s lawyer, John Lynch. None responded to The Watchdog.
In previous court filings, the city denies the allegations and says there is no quota.
But with the non-response from the city, it’s apparent that the blue wall of silence applies to me, and ultimately to you, too.
Freeze out
How do you freeze out an officer? What follows is my summary of how, according to the suit, Richardson writes the playbook for that.
In Conklin’s case, he was “completely ignored” by a sergeant in the locker room. Another sergeant “refused to even look” at him.
Conklin was cursed by a lieutenant and a captain and called a liar who was full of it.
“Officer Conklin has been overlooked for positions, assignments, and even completely ignored on calls for [backup] service by peers and supervisors,” the filing states.
At crime scenes or at the station when Conklin tried to talk to a superior, his bosses ignored him by pretending they couldn’t hear. Sounds like high school.
One way Conklin brought trouble upon himself came several years ago when he challenged an order by a superior to “arrest everybody.”
The filing states, “His supervisors instructed him to arrest all persons at the building where the incident occurred.”
“It is obviously unconstitutional to arrest persons without probable cause of committing a crime merely because the person was innocently present or nearby when third parties committed a crime,” their lawyer Eric N. Roberson of Dallas writes in his brief.
“Officers were warned for writing too many warnings and not enough citations,” he added.
After Walker went public, retribution was swift. “Walker was made to pay and suffer,” the lawsuit charges.
Walker was berated for skipping a line in a robbery report. She was also scolded for wearing sunglasses in the briefing room. Trivial stuff.
It was made clear to the rest of the department that the pair were “radioactive and that any perceived friendliness with Walker and Conklin is detrimental to the other officers,” the filing states.
It got to a point where it became too much for Walker. When a female officer tried to comfort her with a hug for moral support, that officer was later chastised and warned to avoid offering support because it could be detrimental to her career.
A sergeant told the officer that Walker “kind of brought it on herself. She had to expect that.”
In the briefing room, when Walker sat next to another officer, that officer moved to another seat.
On another occasion, her sector held a meeting, and Walker was not invited.
In April, Walker was summoned to a meeting with a sergeant who told her he felt uncomfortable around her. Any officer supporting her and Conklin faced career difficulties, Walker was told.
“Officer Walker could not hold back her tears during this meeting,” the court filing states. “After the meeting ended, Walker left the police headquarters, and she has yet to return.”
‘Did the unthinkable’
This saga began last year when Walker did the unthinkable. She stood before the Richardson City Council and publicly revealed what she says is an illegal ticket quota system.
The city responded by hiring an outside law firm which investigated and found (inaccurately, I believe) that there was no quota. As I’ve previously reported, internal police documents sure seem to show otherwise.
Tabulations for each officer showing tickets written and arrests are part of each patrol officer’s evaluation process. Don’t write enough tickets or make enough arrests and your career suffers, these documents show.
Loyalty expected
“A police department will never admit to having a quota,” says Andrea Headley, an assistant professor at Georgetown University who studies police departments across the nation.
“In some police departments, it becomes more about checking the box,” as opposed to rooting out crime, she says.
The code of silence “creates a culture that pressures officers. There’s a loyalty that’s expected to the organization and the broader profession. And with that loyalty comes things like not ratting out the organization. That is exactly what’s happening here.”
She adds, “The code of silence actually perpetuates a lot of harmful policing that we see because of this.”
In one conversation, when Conklin challenged Chief Tittle about all of this, the court papers state that the chief said, “Buddy, you got something? File it.”
Conklin accepted the challenge and filed the lawsuit.
Although still officially on the force on unpaid leave, Conklin and Walker now run a private eye business called Private Investigation Endeavors.