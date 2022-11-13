Welcome to Mission Impossible, Watchdog style.
My assignment:
“Hello, Watchdog. Following the deadly 2021 February freezeout, no one has been able to pinpoint how much our power bills are going up. With $6.3 billion in bond money available to replenish utility and energy corporations’ coffers, Texas consumers will have up to 30 years to pay the bonds off. Your mission, Watchdog, should you choose to accept it, is to get us solid answers. What are we paying? This tape will self-destruct in five seconds. Good luck, Watchdog.”
I accept the mission. A mission impossible? Yes, but I’ll try.
First, why is there so much confusion about this?
Electricity and gas bills are going up to make up for losses from the 2021 freezeout, which caused rates to rise to record levels, and also, more importantly, caused the deaths of more than 200 people.
But there’s no one place to get a listing of what fees are going up and by how much.
Texas Public Utility Commission spokesperson Rich Parsons explains: “The affected companies made individual business decisions about whether to participate and how to participate, including the impact on their customers. Because these were individual business decisions, there’s no firm average cost to consumers that one can point to.”
Tim Morstad, associate director of AARP Texas, says spreading the payback for these bonds over as much as 30 years eliminates sticker shock. But he calls it deceptive. A $12 payment every month sounds a lot better than a one-time charge of $4,320. (Multiply the number of months in 30 years times $12).
He said state leaders let us down by their lack of clarity and explanations. He proposes a truth-in-energy regulation.
“In plain language, we need to know how much these fees are going to cost and what they’re going to do,” he said.
Texas electricity expert Alison Silverstein of Austin, who has worked for both federal electricity regulators and the PUC, told me, “You would think they would be putting up a guide to all of the charges with an explanation.”
She attempted a similar mission of compiling the numbers months ago. She met with limited success.
Her advice to The Watchdog: “You have to piece it together and figure it out one element at a time. And nobody is taking responsibility for pulling it all together and explaining it properly and coherently.”
She reminds that there are a large number of Texans who can’t afford higher bills. She says families are asking: “Do I pay my electric bill? Or how much can I pay without getting disconnected?”
Here are the results of my impossible mission — what various state agencies and electricity and gas companies say (or don’t say) about how much your bills will go up because of the storms. Note that these fees will not be used to fix the grid. They are used, Morstad explains, “to balance the incredible amount of liability that was built up during the 2021 storm.”
PUC
PUC spokesperson Parsons told me that improvements to strengthen electricity reliability are costing customers about $1.18 for 1,000 kilowatt-hours per month. When I double-checked this with him, he answered, “Those numbers were provided to me by ERCOT. That is based on calculations performed by ERCOT.“ The Electric Reliability Council of Texas is the nonprofit operator of the state power grid.
ERCOT
ERCOT spokesperson Trudi Webster says the grid operator is blamed for higher prices when the culprit has been high natural gas prices and bad weather. But there are increased costs to consumers to help pay $2.9 billion in bond debt for electricity companies.
To help repay the bond money, customers will pay costs up to $0.697 per 1,000 kWh. This will decrease to $0.627 after the first six months, she said. Final payment for these bonds comes in 2050.
Also, companies that suffer from deep debts will get assistance with a pass-through to customers charging $0.026 per 1,000 kWh. Final payment for these bonds is 2049.
Texas Railroad Commission
TRRC is handling $3.4 billion in bonds for gas-related companies. Some or all will be passed through to customers. No further information was available about customer fees.
Atmos Energy
Atmos did not answer my inquiry before deadline. Dallas Morning News business columnist Mitchell Schnurman reported earlier this year that Atmos estimated that between $3.50 and $5.50 could be added to each monthly bill for 10 to 15 years.
TXU Energy and Gexa Energy
Neither company responded.
Reliant Energy
Reliant spokesperson Megan Talley said, “We are not passing the costs to customers.”
Texas Public Finance Authority
This nonprofit is helping to secure $3.4 billion in gas bonds. Executive director Lee Deviney says the money will be used “to reimburse eight participating gas utilities for extraordinary gas costs during winter storm Uri.” Atmos Energy is one of those companies.
CoServ
CoServ, a co-op, says it will add an additional six-tenths of a cent per kWh on a monthly bill, which is about $5.70 for a household that uses 1,000 kWh. This add-on starts in January.
CoServ, which is looking at a $451 million debt from the storm, is not participating in the state’s bond program. Co-ops are not part of the deregulated marketplace.
Tri-County Electric
Tri-County president/CEO Darryl Schriver says the co-op is carrying a $480 million debt from the storm. Like CoServ, Tri-County is not accepting any bond money. Instead, the co-op intends to take out a loan from a financial institution for two or three years until the market stabilizes, he said.
This method avoids bond expenses, which includes high-priced lawyers representing all involved parties.
He expects an as-yet unknown amount to show up on bills as early as January. It will be listed as “Brazos Bankruptcy Fee,” he said, a reference to Brazos Electric Cooperative, which provided electricity to co-ops including Tri-County. Brazos has filed bankruptcy.
Tri-County serves 16 counties in North Texas and more than 100,000 customers.
Oncor
Unrelated to the storm, Oncor, the company that handles the distribution of electricity for our region, reports that its profits are up by $146 million for the first nine months of the year.
Dallas and more than 100 other cities serviced by Oncor are fighting a request by Oncor to get approval from regulators for an 11% increase on a monthly bill. That would be about $6 a month more for the typical customer. Oncor must always get approval from regulators to increase prices.
More increases to come
Keep in mind that these fees don’t include the billions of dollars that may be needed to fund the marketplace redesign of our state system. That’s being worked on by the PUC, and no cost has been assigned yet.
A consultant’s report about how to remake the state system, released Thursday by the PUC, didn’t include in their planning recent record-breaking hot and cold weather events. These were considered extreme weather events that were too rare to include, the consultants reported.
Now you see why I call this project mission impossible.
Read Part 1 of this Watchdog series on added fees: “You may pay money for decades for our electricity failures. It didn't have to be that way.”