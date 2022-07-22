Attention all Texans who use a cellphone or landline: The Watchdog has bad news.
Starting with September’s phone bill, your bill is going up.
I can’t provide a specific number for you except to say that all Texas phone users are about to contribute to a $210 million fund to pay a backlog of debt owed to rural telephone companies and phone co-ops.
Although I can’t be specific about your increase, I can show you below how to get an estimate of your particular price jump.
In my case, the increase for this surcharge — called the Texas Universal Service Fund — will boost the USF fee on my bill from $2 a month to $14.
Abbott and PUC to blame
Who to blame for this fiasco? Our old friends who previously ran the (Public) Utility Commission before they were bounced out for incompetence after the February 2021 freezeout disaster. (Remember I took away the “P” away until the UC shows greater care for the public.)
Another culprit here is Gov. Greg Abbott.
Both had a chance to fix this, but both backed out. I’ll show you why.
If you get a sense of déjà vu that you’ve heard this before, it is similar to the electricity crisis.
Just like with the electricity crisis, Abbott and his previous slate of (p)UC commissioners abandoned us by the side of the road, drove off and left us paying the bills.
PUC loses lawsuit
Every month, Texas phone users pay toward the Universal Service Fund so that dozens of rural telephone companies can provide phone service to several million Texans who live in remote areas. The cost of wiring is too expensive.
In the past several years the (p)UC fell behind in making the payments mandated by the Texas Legislature. The rate was 3.3% of the basic service cost on your phone bill.
In June 2020, the (p)UC staff recommended that the fee increase to 6%, but commissioner Arthur D’Andrea blocked it, saying “This is not a time when we should be raising taxes on people.”
The (p)UC chair, DeAnn Walker, said to “leave the fund as it is.”
When the Texas Legislature tried to fix the backlog last year, Abbott vetoed the bill, saying “It would have imposed a new fee on millions of Texans.”
Well, I’m all for blocking fees, but in this case, by avoiding the problem, the new rate jumps from 3.3% to a whopping 24%.
“We have been baffled by this from the beginning,” says Mark Seale of the Texas Telephone Association about state leaders’ avoidance of this growing debt. “If they’d raised the rate two years ago at 6% they would have avoided this entire thing.”
As time passed and no help was in sight, the phone association along with the Texas Statewide Telephone Cooperative sued the (p)UC in Travis County.
Last month, an appeals court ruled in favor of the phone companies.
Then this month, without public discussion, the (p)UC quietly approved an order increasing the rate from 3.3% to 24%, effective Aug. 1. A note will be included in your phone bill.
‘Let us catch up’
Originally, the USF was set up 30 years ago to provide a dial tone with 911 emergency access to every Texan. Now many rural phone companies use funds to replace old copper lines with fiber, bringing along with that better Internet service. But the USF does not include data, only voice calls. The fee everyone pays is based on your specific basic phone line charge.
Without the $200 million the small companies were expecting, many went into debt and couldn’t hire workers, Seale said.
Cap Rock Telephone Cooperative, located 300 miles west of Dallas in Spur, serves 3,600 phone lines spread out over 5,000 square miles – averaging almost one phone line per square mile.
Cap Rock general manager Jim Whitefield told me the funds will “help us catch up with everything and finish building out the fiber network to our customers.”
What is the Texas Universal Service fee?
Now that you know why there’s a $200 million backlog and you’ll be paying for it if your company does a pass-through, how can you figure your estimated increase? Each company handles this differently, so there’s not one universal answer.
Take out your most recent phone bill — cell and/or landline — and look for the line item “Texas Universal Service.” (Don’t confuse it with another line item for “Federal Universal Charge” which has nothing to do with this.)
Since I have three cell lines on my family bill, I saw the fee listed in three places. My wife’s and my son’s fee was 29 cents each. Mine was $1.47. Add them up and my total monthly USF payment for June was $2.05.
For a rough estimate, take that total and multiply it by 7 (an increase from 3.3% to 24% is almost seven times greater).
That’s how I ended up with $14.35.
For you, it could be less — or more. But for businesses that make a lot of calls, it should be a lot more.
If you can’t find the USF on your bill, call your phone company for assistance. If that doesn’t work, call the (p)UC.
Seale of the phone association said, “We feel like this increase will probably cause a bit of sticker shock to ratepayers across the state, whether they be rural or urban.”
I hate to be the bearer of bad news, but somebody needed to tell you this.