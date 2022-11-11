A Texas baby born this year will be almost 30 years old when Texans make the final payment on 30-year bonds used to bail out electricity and gas providers. These companies are stuck with millions of dollars in deficits from the 2021 February freezeout.

The Watchdog calls it a “freezeout fee” on monthly power bills after last year’s horrific failure of our gas generating plants and our electricity grid.

DAVE LIEBER is The Dallas Morning News’ The Watchdog investigative columnist.

