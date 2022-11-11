A Texas baby born this year will be almost 30 years old when Texans make the final payment on 30-year bonds used to bail out electricity and gas providers. These companies are stuck with millions of dollars in deficits from the 2021 February freezeout.
The Watchdog calls it a “freezeout fee” on monthly power bills after last year’s horrific failure of our gas generating plants and our electricity grid.
Texas state officials have approved borrowing $6.3 billion in bonds, some of them not due for final payout until the year 2050.
The money won’t go to consumer rate relief. We pay for the mistakes of others.
State government now has a $27 billion budget surplus plus $13.6 billion socked away in the rainy day fund. That’s more than $40 billion. State leaders could have funded the $6.3 billion without bonds, without making us, our children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren pay for something that was not our fault.
This strikes me as one of the most selfish acts a government can force upon its people.
The freezeout hurt not only Texans, but electricity users in Mexico, California, Oklahoma, Kansas, Missouri, Minnesota and elsewhere. Not all suffered blackouts like we did. Some were hit with millions in unexpected electricity costs due to the Texas collapse.
Because the Texas market is huge, ripples caused by it — or in this case, massive waves — disrupted the entire marketplace.
Other states are buying bonds and bailing out companies, too. But here’s one state that refuses to go along. Hello, Minnesota.
Last year, Minnesota Public Utilities Commission chair Katie Sieben told The Washington Post: “The ineptness and disregard for common-sense utility regulation in Texas makes my blood boil and keeps me up at night.”
The Minnesota PUC denied a request by Houston-based CenterPoint Energy to get a $35 million reimbursement. That state’s PUC forbids CenterPoint and four other gas companies from passing freezeout fees down to customers.
What a contrast to the Texas two-step — first, borrow the money and then make every electricity customer in the state pay it off. This was decided with no public vote of approval and little public debate. Just do it and hope nobody cares.
I care.
CenterPoint provides gas to customers in South Texas and elsewhere, like Atmos Energy does for much of North Texas. CenterPoint also handles distribution of electricity like Oncor does. This week, CenterPoint appealed the Minnesota decision on the gas side of its business.
Here’s what Minnesota PUC spokesperson Cori Rude-Young told me. Try to imagine the Texas Public Utility Commission saying something similar:
“The commission’s job is to act in the public interest. ... We determined, based on extensive investigation and review ... to disallow recovery of certain costs. ... CenterPoint’s failure to revaluate the suitability of its strategies to meet the extraordinary circumstances fell short of the threshold of prudent conduct.”
In Texas, CenterPoint and Atmos Energy, two gas companies regulated by the Texas Railroad Commission, will see proceeds from another set of bonds worth $3.4 billion. That’s in addition to the $2.9 billion in bonds targeted to help electricity companies.
The $6.3 billion in bonds will be paid by our monthly bills. But hey, not in Minnesota.
Bonds are big business
For investors, the $6.3 billion in bonds are a terrific deal. Because the repayments are guaranteed from millions of power company customers, there’s little chance of a default.
Because the Texas Legislature and the governor have signed off on the plan, there’s no chance of political interference.
And because the loans are stretched out over decades and bought at a time of high interest rates, they ought to keep paying investors a handsome return.
That freezeout, with its lack of power for days, lack of heat and then for many of us, a lack of water, was sheer misery. It’s a misery we’ll never forget. One that left hundreds dead and billions of dollars in property losses.
But this purchase of bonds by others, thrown upon us by the PUC, the Railroad Commission, the Texas Legislature and the governor, is responsible for a different kind of suffering.
NOTE: In my next Watchdog column, I embark on Mission Impossible as I try to answer the question of how much will your electricity bill go up.