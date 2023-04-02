Is Texas taking the right path when dealing with soaring costs of the 2021 winter storm?
On March 2, a powerful Texas state senator surprised a lot of people at the Capitol when she introduced a bill that could take $3.8 billion from the record $33 billion surplus and use it to buy back billions in bonds, including some that were scheduled to go on sale only a week later.
Money from the latest bond sales was slated as a bailout for several gas utility companies who say they were hurt during the disastrous 2021 February freezeout. Atmos Energy is the biggest beneficiary with $2 billion of that.
The point of this maneuver by Senate Finance Chairwoman Joan Huffman, a Houston Republican, was commendable.
She said a quick buy back of the bonds only a few weeks after the sale would save $1 billion in interest payments in the coming years. She said she also wanted rate relief for consumers.
The state previously raised another $2.9 billion in separate bond sales with that money going to electricity companies across the state who requested help balancing their books after the storm.
Add up the bonds. That’s $3.5 billion for gas companies and $2.9 billion for retail electricity companies.
That’s $6.4 billion in what some would call corporate welfare. Some or all of that could have been paid out of the surplus or the state’s rainy day fund, which holds another $13 billion.
The Senate passed the bill unanimously and sent it along to the House where Appropriations Chairman Greg Bonnen, R-Friendswood, removed the appropriation for the early bond buyback.
I can’t tell you why Sen. Huffman tried to pull off this surprise because she declined The Watchdog’s request for an interview. Same results when I tried to interview chairman Bonnen.
But all this seems a little late. State leaders knew for months about the record surplus. Couldn’t they have asked for a postponement of the latest bond sale while legislative debate continued?
By placing the bonds on the market in the midst of debate, we still had to pay huge fees for bond lawyers, underwriters and others involved in running the sales.
All this because the Public Utility Commission authorized ridiculously high prices for electricity during the 2021 freezeout – a move that a Texas court recently ruled was illegal for the PUC to do so. The PUC is appealing to the Texas Supreme Court.
If the ruling stands, there could be repricing of the original storm costs. Would companies that made millions of dollars due to the high pricing have to give some of it back? Would the same go for bond money recipients? That ought to be fun to watch.
Remember that the Texas electricity system is supposed to be free market styled with little government intervention. Companies should rise and fall on their own.
Not here. Not now.
What a mess.
Change the plan?
Is there a chance lawmakers will dip into the surplus and the rainy-day fund to eliminate some or all of the bond money debt?
With the bond sales completed, why would any government, especially one ruled by the oil and gas industry, make a U-turn, and change it up? Once governments set up mechanisms to get your money, do they ever give it back?
This is the last unfinished piece of the puzzle over who gets money and who doesn’t. I see a $23 surcharge on my latest electricity bill as my contribution to corporate welfare.
As usual, consumers are on the sidelines of this battle. The gas and electricity companies hire high-powered lobbyists to argue their case. They also have political action committees that dole out huge campaign contributions.
Us lowly customers can’t compete.
Not that we don’t try. Sandra Haverlah, president of the Texas Consumer Association, told me, “We would like to see the high-cost bonds paid off, whether it’s with the surplus or other funds appropriated by the state. The ratepayers shouldn’t have to pay the costs plus high interest for outrageous gas prices” levied during the storm.
She said she favors that a portion of the surplus be used to give all electricity customers a credit to help with bills.
Ed Hirs, a Houston energy economist, told me, “I don’t think the gas bonds are justified. I don’t like the idea of rewarding bad behavior. But the legislature, the governor and the lieutenant governor are all funded by these guys. Are we going to let them get away with this?”
It appears so.
Gas industry is favored
The biggest losers in this mess, besides consumers who get no rate relief, are the more than 60 electricity cooperatives in the state.
While retail electricity providers and gas utilities get financial aid, the co-ops get nothing.
They are now fighting for their share of the booty. Co-ops are asking their members to call their lawmakers in support of House Bill 4590 and Senate Bill 1983 that would create a special fund for co-ops to receive money to help pay off their millions of debt because of the high storm pricing,
I caught Tri-County Electric Cooperative President/CEO Darryl Schriver as he was driving home from a meeting with House members, where he promoted those two bills.
He complained in the phone interview that gas customers won’t see a surcharge on their monthly bills, but most electricity customers will pay more.
“One industry – the gas industry – gets a bailout from the state, and everybody else doesn’t,” he said.
If you believe the surplus and rainy day fund should be used to get out of the bond deals and use the money to provide rate relief for ratepayers now’s the time to contact your state senator and representative.
But either way, we’ll get stuck with the big bill, Hirs predicts.
We’ll pay as a pass-through on our monthly electric bills, which is what many electricity companies are doing. Or if the surplus is tapped, well, that’s our money because we paid the taxes that built the surplus.
Either way, Hirs said, “It’s going to come out of Texans’ pockets.”
Wake Up with the DR-C: Get today's headlines in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.