How will the arrest this week of notorious crypto scoundrel Sam Bankman-Fried of FTX on fraud charges affect the campaign led by state leaders to make Texas “the crypto capital of the world”?
“It won’t,” says Lee Bratcher, president of the Texas Blockchain Council. “The FTX fraud damaged the crypto industry’s reputation to be sure, but most of the economic activity in Texas is related to bitcoin mining or digital asset startups who are building apps and business solutions.”
The Texas campaign is luring companies that use thousands of computers to “mine” for cryptocurrency. SBF, on the other hand, was a leader on the financial front where the selling, buying and trading of cryptocurrency occurs.
As a consumer, are you afraid the new crypto mining companies moving to Texas will strain the power grid and lead to blackouts and higher costs on your monthly bill?
The Watchdog can’t tell you what will happen because we are in uncharted waters. Everybody is making this up as they go along.
Plus, it doesn’t sound like anyone in state government is giving a lot of thought to the growing industry. There are now about 30 crypto data centers across the state, and nobody is certain how this will work.
If you haven’t paid attention to the emergence of Crypto World in Texas, saddle up. I’ll give you an example of state unpreparedness.
In October, several U.S. senators and members of Congress wrote a highly negative but genius letter exposing the state’s lack of readiness to accept power-hogging miners into our fragile state grid. Texas isn’t hooked up to the national grids, so we’re without major backups.
The senators asked ERCOT President and CEO Pablo Vegas in a letter about the annual consumption rate of electricity used by Texas miners. Vegas responded in a letter that ERCOT didn’t know because it cannot definitely identify all crypto mining customers in the region.
Asked about carbon dioxide emissions resulting from crypto energy use, ERCOT answered, “ERCOT does not track generator emissions or other environmental data.”
Asked whether costs associated with miners “will be passed on to consumers,” ERCOT replied that it doesn’t do analyses on this.
And finally, to the fair questions of whether miners’ presence will increase electric bills for families and businesses, and what can ERCOT do to make sure consumers “are not bearing the costs of competing with crypto mining’s energy consumption,” ERCOT answered: “ERCOT does not conduct such evaluations.”
You can download ERCOT’s full response here.
Note to academics: If ERCOT, which is a chief regulator in the crypto mining world, won’t study these issues, I hope you can. But it won’t be easy because the state allows most parts of the agreements involving plant openings to be shielded in secrecy.
In Denton, for instance, which leases land at its city-owned power plant to Core Scientific for mining, I’ve reported that as part of the deal, neither side could issue news releases or talk about the project in public. So I did.
Modern-day gold rush
In some ways this is a digital gold rush a la 1849.
Texas saw an opening to attract this new industry after the Chinese government asked foreign mining companies to leave. China wants its own crypto system.
Mining companies are attracted to Texas because of low energy costs in rural areas and the notion that the industry will not be burdened here with overregulation.
Bratcher says Texas miners are using 2% to 3% of the Texas grid. This could increase to 3% to 4% in the next two years, he estimates. He coined the phrase “Texas is bitcoin country.”
He touts the tax revenue the new businesses bring in and all the jobs created.
In the letter to ERCOT, signed by U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., and four other members of Congress, state leaders are challenged to prove that the miners won’t break the grid. It’s a legitimate question.
The harshest part of the letter states, “Given the impact of crypto mining on the climate, the grid and to taxpayers, ERCOT’s support for this industry is irresponsible and highly concerning.”
Our grid, which supposedly was minutes away from a meltdown during the February 2021 freezeout, is to be challenged like never before.
The Houston Chronicle reported earlier this year that crypto miners here will be using as much energy by next year as is needed to power the entire city of Houston.
Energy expert Ed Hirs says he believes the industry’s dependence on the Texas grid will lead eventually to higher prices for consumers.
Bratcher told me that if that happens, the addition to an electric bill would be small, measured in pennies.
Currently, mining companies participate in voluntary shutdowns during emergency events when Texans are asked to conserve. Several companies actually make money during shutdowns because they turn power back to the grid and get reimbursed.
During the summer heat wave, 95% of companies did shut down, Bratcher told me. It’s not because they’re feeling charitable. It’s because electricity costs are too high. Plus, some of the companies can get paid for helping strengthen the grid.
The best-known case of that so far involves Riot Blockchain, which said that it made more money shutting down during the July heatwave than it made mining. The company said it received $9.5 million in power credits with ERCOT by selling “standby power” back for a high price. During that same month, the company made $5.6 million profit selling bitcoin.
Warren says that these agreements between the companies and ERCOT eventually come at the expense of ratepayers.
How do we solve this dilemma if a weakened grid is the result? First, we must know what’s going on. So pay attention. Stay informed. And as I said, saddle up.
