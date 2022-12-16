Core Scientific crypto mine
Core Scientific has broken ground on Site 2 of the crypto mining company’s facilities, shown in May, near the Denton Energy Center.

 Amber Gaudet/DRC file photo

How will the arrest this week of notorious crypto scoundrel Sam Bankman-Fried of FTX on fraud charges affect the campaign led by state leaders to make Texas “the crypto capital of the world”?

“It won’t,” says Lee Bratcher, president of the Texas Blockchain Council. “The FTX fraud damaged the crypto industry’s reputation to be sure, but most of the economic activity in Texas is related to bitcoin mining or digital asset startups who are building apps and business solutions.”

DAVE LIEBER is The Dallas Morning News’ The Watchdog investigative columnist.

