Mary Ann Dean was shopping for a lawn mower at Home Depot when a man popped out and asked if she wanted her bathroom remodeled.
The 73-year-old Oak Cliff resident told The Watchdog he followed her to the cash registers and asked for her name, phone number and address. Wanting an estimate, she gave it to him.
Days later, a woman called Dean and said she worked for Statewide Remodeling, a company that partners with Home Depot in Texas. She asked if she could stop by Dean’s house to show her a few samples. Dean agreed.
Dean describes the woman’s visit like something you’d see on a TV police detective show: “For four hours, she tortured me so I couldn’t take it anymore,” she remembers. “I was tired and confused. They knew I didn’t understand what was going on. I really wanted the lady to go. I decided to go along. She would not stop until she got my signature.”
She signed a contract for a $15,000 bathroom job with a $6,000 down payment. All payment checks she wrote were made out to Home Depot, she said.
“Once I had signed, I knew I made a mistake,” she told me.
Here we are, two years later, and she’s still at war over an unfinished bathroom job with Home Depot and Statewide Remodeling.
Her story illustrates the high risk all consumers take because remodelers, like roofers and home builders, are not required to get a license in Texas.
Her story also reminds us of the importance of researching companies before signing a contract.
And it highlights the confusion caused when a company such as Statewide Remodeling owns an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau. This, despite dozens of complaints from the past year by frustrated customers, which also appear on the BBB website. Many of the complaints are about unfinished jobs, like Dean’s.
Rodney Doyle, Statewide’s vice president, said of Dean’s story, “It’s a misrepresentation to say this is a company that is going to take advantage of somebody.
”The story, he said, “is not that we did bad work, oversold this person, completely ignored her and took advantage of her.” He denied that happened.
”I’ll tell you this,” he said. “Working for Home Depot and being a Home Depot partner is extremely rigorous. We get audited every way. If we do so much wrong, they’re going to drop us. We are held to a much higher standard than any normal remodeling company because we have an exclusive arrangement with Home Depot.”
Home Depot spokesman Terrance L. Roper told me, “We take customer satisfaction very seriously, and we apologize to Ms. Dean for any inconvenience. We’re still willing and able to assist her with addressing the issues on her punch list of her original contract at no cost to her.”
For Dean, the hang-ups go beyond a punch list. She spent $1,200 with another company to install a vanity sink (unfinished by Statewide) and repair a hole in the wall (left by Statewide). The old flooring wasn’t pulled up; new flooring was placed on top. She lost heat when a heater and gas line were disconnected but not properly reinstalled. She was given a tub, but it wasn’t a walk-in that she needed. She walks with a cane and can’t climb in.
Her original down payment of $6,000? She’d like that back, too.
Research a company
A primary rule in my Watchdog Nation consumer rights movement is always research a company online before signing anything. Dean doesn’t use a computer or a smartphone, so she couldn’t do that. Instead, she could have gone to her local library and asked a librarian to help her with the lookup.
On the BBB website, a researcher would have found that Statewide Remodeling has a coveted A+ rating and has been in business for almost 30 years. Near the A+, the BBB website announces, “Customer reviews are not used in the calculation of BBB ratings.”
That’s good for companies such as Statewide because the BBB website shares dozens of recent complaints about the company. Many of the problems are similar to Dean’s.
“Subpar quality.”
“Zero communication from the company.”
“Taking advantage of my 77-year-old mother with the mindset that there are still honest people in the world. She wanted to confer with her son. They offered $1,500 off only if she signed right then.”
“Every number I call is either disconnected or I am put on hold, and it eventually hangs up on me.”
How does a company with so many BBB complaints keep its A+ rating?
The answer is telling about BBB’s operations. Statewide Remodeling is a paid member of the BBB. The company answers every complaint against it on the BBB website with its version of the truth.
“If you go to their complaints, they have a 100% response rate, so that allows them to keep the A+ rating,” BBB spokeswoman Melanie McGovern explains. “The reviews don’t have anything to do with the letter grade. That’s just somebody’s opinion. A big part of accreditation is answering complaints, and they’re doing that.”
From reading the company’s responses, they may answer complaints but that doesn’t mean they fix the problems. In many responses, they make no promises to do so.
I asked Home Depot about the high number of complaints. Spokesman Roper said, “Yes, we still work with Statewide. We regularly screen, evaluate and continuously monitor our service providers. It’s a rigorous process, and if we do see a pattern of performance problems, we will terminate that relationship. We haven’t found that to be warranted given Statewide’s overall performance with us.”
Tips to hire a remodeler
Lessons learned here? Aside from researching a company, go beyond high BBB ratings to read complaints.
Dean can file a complaint with the BBB, which the company takes seriously. Even though it’s an online complaint, she can still fill out a paper form and mail it in.
Know the three-day cancellation rule. In some types of contract signings, buyers can cancel a contract within the first three days, especially if the sale is not made at the company’s place of business but completed at the buyer’s residence.
Her best bet is small claims court in Dallas County. She can sue for under $20,000 and doesn’t need a lawyer.
When The Watchdog told her that her biggest error was not researching the company, she disagreed.
“I never should have let that woman in my house. I should have simply said, ‘No. I’m not interested.’”
She’s right. It’s that easy.
