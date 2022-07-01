The one time I’ve seen embattled Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton was when I was leaving a luncheon and he was walking in. His face was familiar, but I couldn’t place him. I thought that he’s a Dallas Cowboys assistant coach or something.
When I got in the car, my wife Karen said, “That’s Ken Paxton.”
To me, he looks like a little man in his photographs, but he’s actually much taller than I imagined.
The chief state law enforcement lawyer has faced legal troubles since before he took office almost eight years ago. My beef with him is he’d rather step into national politics (he spoke at the Jan. 6 rally before the attack on the U.S. Capitol: “We’re Texans. We’re Americans, and we’re not quitting,”) than work harder to protect Texas consumers from scammers and criminals.
A good attorney general is a state’s chief watchdog. Or he or she is supposed to be.
If you’ve followed Paxton’s career, you know he sold financial securities without a proper license. You know that after eight of his associates accused him of corruption, they either resigned or were fired. The FBI launched an investigation. You know he cleared himself of all crimes and wrongdoing in an unsigned report released by his own office.
His latest trick might not be as serious as an FBI investigation, but The Watchdog cannot let this one slide.
Who gave Paxton permission to declare last Friday an agency holiday for his entire staff?
In his email, he wrote staffers that in honor of the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, that day, June 24, will be an office holiday “in recognition of this momentous decision.”
His decision closed the office and sent 4,000 employees home for the day.
“Praise the Lord,” Paxton tweeted at 9:21 a.m. in announcing his decision. He called it a “Sanctity of Life” holiday and declared it will be an annual office holiday.
That is so weird.
Can Paxton autocratically declare that 4,000 state employees take the afternoon off? There’s disagreement about whether it’s legal.
One former state official, Claire Bow, told Dallas Morning News reporter Lauren McGaughy, “I don’t know of anything that prevents him from doing so. I cannot think of another example of the AG’s office closing and declaring an office holiday for a court ruling. That’s unprecedented to everything I know.”
By law, state legislators write the budget. They have all the financial authority, with a governor’s approval.
Influential state Sen. Paul Bettencourt, R-Houston, told me there’s “no doubt” the Supreme Court decision is historic. “But the legislature has to be the single entity that makes this decision for all state agencies on holiday policy. Flexibility is given for weather and security concerns, but not for declared state holidays.”
Paxton’s office ignored my list of five questions I sent earlier this week. His Democratic opponent in November is civil rights lawyer Rochelle Garza of Brownsville.
Half-million dollars in lost time
Randy Pennington, a Carrollton-based expert on leadership and organizational change, contacted The Watchdog about this. He did the math.
He figures that with 4,000 employees making an average of $25-an-hour (low considering how many lawyers are on staff) and taking five hours off, that’s a half-million dollars in lost work time. And that doesn’t include the cost of benefits for a large office.
“It is the A.G., once again, allowing his personal, political and religious beliefs to influence public policy and expend public funds,” Pennington says.
He says “once again” because we went through this in 2021 with Paxton.
That year, state lawmakers accused him of violating his budget authority when he transferred $40 million of taxpayer money without permission to pay for raises for some members of his staff. He also used the money to hire more lawyers.
State Sen. Jane Nelson, R-Flower Mound, told him at the time, “We have an appropriations process for a reason, and if every agency did what yours did, General Paxton, we wouldn’t have a budget. We wouldn’t even need a budget.”
Nelson did not return a phone call.
At his scolding back in 2021, Paxton told lawmakers, “I’ve instructed my staff to make sure that doesn’t happen again.”
But it did.
Pennington, who worked in state government for nine years, told me, “We have state holidays, not agency holidays.”
He continued, “Everything Paxton is doing [with this] would be fine if he’s in private practice, but he sometimes forgets it’s not his money.”
State Rep. Chris Turner, D-Grand Prairie, tweeted, “How many single moms tried to call your closed office this afternoon for help with child support payments? You have forgotten, between your culture wars and coup attempts, that’s one of your primary responsibilities.”
Paxton seems untouchable. Why does it have to be that way?