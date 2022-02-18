Quietly, there’s a slow revolution in the banking world. Overdraft fees and bounced check fees are going away.
In recent months, some banks (but not all) are either lowering or eliminating overdraft fees. These are fees banks charge when customers don’t have enough money to cover their purchases.
Some big banks are even eliminating bounced check fees, also known as non-sufficient funds fees or NSF.
This is great news for consumers, especially those who struggle financially and occasionally bounce a check or those who are forced to dip into their overdraft protection to borrow money temporarily.
I first learned about the severity of this problem more than a decade ago when I heard Carolyn Russell’s story. She called her bank (then Compass Bank) to find out how much money was in her checking account.
She was told $2.32. She needed gas for her car, so she bought $2.32 worth of gas.
A week later, she received a bank notice in the mail that she was overdrawn and would have to pay a $36 penalty.
The amount of her overdraft? Two cents.
By the time Compass was done dunning her, the fees had grown to more than $100. For two cents!
These fees turned out to be a major profit center for banks. So why are they starting to go away?
One reason seems to be threatening public comments from leaders at the U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau who say they may consider rule changes banning these fees industrywide. Banks certainly prefer to jump out ahead and set their own rules, rather than allow the government to tell them what they can’t do.
Another reason is competition: Banks try to keep up with each other.
The consumer bureau says this is part of its overall mission to promote competition and reduce junk fees that crop up when you buy concert tickets or stay in hotels and pay mandatory resort fees.
The bureau reported in December that “rather than competing on transparent, upfront pricing, large financial institutions are still hooked on exploitative junk fees that can quickly drain a family’s bank account.”
According to the bureau, here are some of the banks that have eliminated bounced check fees: Wells Fargo, Chase, Bank of America, Regions, Capital One and PNC. Some of these banks still impose overdraft fees.
Aside from new account offerings, some banks are making mini loans to customers to help avoid overdrafts.
“These are big improvements for getting rid of these fees and at the same time allowing and providing affordable credit,” says David Silberman, a senior fellow for the Center for Responsible Lending.
Rohit Chopra, the consumer bureau’s director, vaguely warned in December, “We will be taking action to restore meaningful competition to this market.”
What’s come out in recent months is just how important these fees are to some banks. In several, they comprise a huge portion of a bank’s profit.
Overdraft fees earned financial institutions many billions of dollars each year.
It doesn’t cost a bank $34 to handle a bounced check. But that’s typically what banks charged in recent years.
As an example, the Center for Responsible Lending cites Texas-based Woodforest National Bank, found in many Walmart stores. The bank’s overdraft revenue was higher than its profits. Woodforest lists a $32 overdraft charge “each time an item is paid into the overdraft.” A spokesperson for the bank was unavailable to comment.
Brookings reported last year that another Texas-based bank, First National Bank Texas, which also does business as First Convenience Bank, made more than $100 million in overdraft fees in 2020, but reported a profit of only $36 million. (I was unable to reach a human through the bank’s phone tree for comment.)
A bill stuck in the U.S. House would regulate the practice. It’s called the Overdraft Protection Act. In the Senate, a similar bill is called the Stop Overdraft Profiteering Act. Both bills were introduced by Democrats.
The Center for Responsible Lending urges all banking institutions to end these fees. If they don’t, The Watchdog says, let the regulators require this.
To get the latest offerings, contact your bank directly. Plans change.
If your bank hasn’t lowered its fee structure and this affects you, maybe it’s time to shop around.