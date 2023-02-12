This all started when Richard Tannen of Dallas told me about his problem with Amazon. He couldn’t get an answer.
I could relate because I was battling my own Amazon problem, for which something happened in the end that I didn’t like.
Tannen’s complaint and a few others got The Watchdog thinking about how finding good customer service by telephone can be such a chore when dealing with leading high-tech companies.
For instance, have you tried calling Twitter and Facebook about your account?
This is a big moment in the high-tech, social media world. In recent weeks, tens of thousands of high-tech industry workers have been laid off. Plus, Microsoft publicly unveiled ChatGPT, a powerful artificial intelligence-based software that can answer questions and provide accurate information faster than Google search.
With both of these developments, The Watchdog fears that even limited human-to-human contact may fade away like an early version of a Windows operating system.
Last week I called, or tried to call, the major companies. I’ll show you who answers the phone. I contacted every company mentioned here by phone or by email, told them what the story is about and waited for replies. A mere three responded and two would only talk off the record. A Wordpress.com spokesman, Andrew Spittle, was helpful. He did not bind me to those conditions
Help with Amazon Prime
Tannen’s problem was with Amazon Prime. He watched two different movies that were marketed as free, but when he took a break and came back the company wanted to charge him for both.
“This is a bait and switch,” he told me.
He called Amazon and got bounced around to three different people. He couldn’t get any of them to help him. The third one hung up on him, he said. I passed his complaint on to Amazon but heard nothing back.
Amazon book reviews
My problem: A friend of mine wrote a touching book, which I bought on Amazon. But when I tried to give it a five-star review, I was blocked. A note informed me that there was “suspicious” activity in my account, and I had violated community standards. I don’t believe either was true.
In September, I followed instructions and appealed to an email address, community-help@amazon.com. No answer. I wrote three more times, but Amazon was ghosting me.
The sad part about this is that in my Watchdog survey of who answers the phone, Amazon comes out among the best. I’ll show you why.
Facebook page hacked
Shep Hyken is a St. Louis-based author who focuses on great customer service. The author of I’ll Be Back: How to Get Customers to Come Back Again and Again, Hyken says most consumers with problems crave human-to-human customer service.
He told me, “When you go to a company website and can’t find a phone number in 10 minutes, you get frustrated. That’s not a good customer service experience.”
He knows of what he speaks. Eight months ago, his Facebook business page was hacked, and he lost control of it.
“I couldn’t get a phone number” for help, he said. In emails back and forth, he kept asking Facebook when his problem would be fixed. “I finally got it resolved last week.”
When something like that happens, you lose trust in a company, he said.
Instagram hacked
Jay Davis of Irving used his Instagram account to attract customers to his aircraft photography business. But his account was hacked in August.
“Whoever hacked me texted me and told me I could get the account back for $2,000,” he said.
“I’ve reported it at least 20 times to Instagram that someone is pretending to be me. Yet I never ever have received a reply.”
Company lineup
Here’s what I learned checking the various company’s responses to customers in need.
- Microsoft: The software giant has announced recent 10,000 layoffs.
The company calls its customer service personnel “advocates.” But it can be a challenge to get them. The company prefers that customers call 1-800-936-3500 for its tech support team.
A backup number that I found is 1-800-642-7676, but when you call you’re steered by an automated voice to their live chat help support. “To best assist you, support is now online,” it says.
Having a free Microsoft account in your name helps you get support, too.
- Twitter: About 5,000 employees were recently fired.
I dialed the listed public phone number, and an automated voice said, “Not able to receive your call.”
- Facebook/Instagram: Meta, which owns Facebook and Instagram, recently announced it laid off 11,000 workers.
No phone support is offered. When you call 650-543-4800, a voice says press 1 for Facebook and 2 for Instagram. Then another voice led me to customer service: “Unfortunately, we cannot offer phone support at this time.” Instead, click on “Help” on each Facebook page. For support for Instagram, find the help center. “We are unable to return most calls,” a voice says.
- LinkedIn: I called the main number listed for LinkedIn and got one of those fast busy signals. Free users can submit a “support case” if there’s a problem,. There’s no charge, the company says on its website. Paid users can participate in a live chat by text with an employee.
- Google: Google’s parent company intends to lay off about 18,000 workers. Google’s public phone number is 650-253-0000.
An automated voice offers help with many Google products, including Gmail, YouTube, Maps, My Business, Android, Play and unauthorized charges. The company’s support website is recommended as a first stop before calling. I waited on hold for “the next available agent.” Eventually, after several minutes, I gave up and moved on. On a second day, I called three times, asking for help with Gmail, Maps and billing. An automated voice kept steering me to their website.
- YouTube: YouTube lists 850-752-0699. After several tries, I talked to a real person. “Tell me what your problem is, and I will help you,” he said. I tried it again and also got a live person!
- WordPress.com: The nation’s top blogging software says on its website it does not offer phone support. But its website, email and live chat forum is staffed by “Happiness Engineers.” Paying subscribers receive free email and live chat support. Free users can access “support documentation and forums.”
- Amazon: Amazon says it is laying off 18,000 workers. Its customer service phone number worked well. From some support pages you can find an option to click to get them to call you. Within seconds your phone is ringing with an Amazon staffer calling you. I didn’t have to provide personal information. They knew who I was based on my Caller ID, which they matched with my account.
I also found a support number that Amazon offers: 1-888-280-4331.
Warning: These are phone numbers that I found. They may not be the best numbers, but without company help, I was on my own.
Amazon appeals
Remember how I told you that when dealing with my Amazon problem something happened in the end that I didn’t like?
When I contacted Amazon for Richard Tannen’s Amazon Prime problem, I mentioned my dilemma and showed all the “help me” letters I wrote without a response.
Seven hours later I received an email from review-appeals@amazon.com apologizing for my inconvenience and restoring my ability to post reviews. It was signed “the Amazon Review Moderation Team.”
Why does this solution anger me? The Watchdog never wants special treatment. I want to know how others are treated so I can work to make things better for all. Everybody should be treated the same.
Let’s end this the way many of these support articles end:
Was this article helpful? YES or NO?
