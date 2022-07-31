Every time I call Kevin Lyons, the spokesman for the Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts, I shout into the phone the famous phrase from the movie Jerry Maguire.
“Show me the money!”
It’s an inside joke. About 20 years ago, we were both cast in a satire of the movie Jerry Maguire to raise money for the United Way.
Kevin played the athlete, the Cuba Gooding Jr. character. I played his sports agent, the Tom Cruise character. (Hey, this may be text, but I can still hear you laughing at me.)
In our video, as in the movie, we shouted the catch phrase at each other.
I called Kevin last week and, of course, shouted, “Show me the money!”
And this time he did in a record-breaking way.
His boss, Glenn Hegar, the state comptroller, released new figures, and they are mind-blowing.
If we are, in fact, in a national recession, somebody forgot to tell Texas.
Kevin told me the projected state budget surplus is almost $27 billion. That’s an increase of $15 billion since I last checked in April.
Separately, the infamous rainy day fund, whose official name is Economic Stabilization Fund, is projected to be $13.6 billion, an increase of a billion since April.
So by my math, state lawmakers will have something like an extra $40 billion to play with.
The Watchdog says it’s our money. Give it back.
Texas rainy day fund
What got me thinking of this? A reader wrote me with questions about the rainy day fund.
“Where does it exist? How is it invested? Who keeps track of how it is doing? Have withdrawals ever been made? If so, for what purpose? Who gets to approve its use?”
I can apply the same questions to the separate budget surplus, too.
The rainy-day fund is similar to a savings account tucked away in case massive budget cuts hit schools, health care and other state services, according to a history produced several years ago by the nonpartisan Center for Public Policy Priorities, a group now called Every Texan.
The fund was created in 1988 and is filled with revenue from oil and gas collection taxes. Hegar oversees it. Lawmakers can disperse the funds, but usually only when they are in session.
The fund has been tapped several times during its existence. It’s not easy to get at it. In some cases, a super majority vote of three-fifths of state lawmakers is required to disperse the money. For others, a two-thirds vote is needed. That makes it harder for lawmakers to get their hands on it.
Hegar is also allowed to make temporary transfers. Some have been made for water projects, disaster relief, public education, economic development and health and human services, according to a comptroller’s report.
After he was elected in 2014, Hegar was displeased to see that the rainy day fund wasn’t invested well enough to keep up with inflation. In a famous line, Hegar said, “It was like burying the money in a hole on the Capitol lawn.”
Texas budget surplus
With all the negative economic talk about a possible recession, the state budget surplus still jumped $15 billion from November to $27 billion this month. That’s quite stunning.
In his update on the surplus, Hegar, who is up for reelection this year, said that some tax collection categories were record setting. Oil and natural gas production taxes broke records.
Maybe that’s not all good.
Hegar said, “It is important to realize that inflation is a significant contributing factor as to why we have seen record tax collections in sales tax and other revenues in the past year.”
Further hedging, Hegar told legislative leaders this month in a letter that his revised estimate is “subject to substantial uncertainty.”
A quick scan of the news shows that other states are enjoying record-breaking budget surpluses, too. Some credit a flow of federal dollars coming in. For us, high energy prices, which hurt at both the gas pumps and home and business electricity bills, also bring in big sales tax collections.
The high cost of vehicles means more sales tax from auto sales. Same goes with store purchases. If you’re paying double for a store item that previously cost a lot less, sales tax will double, too.
What to do with the money?
Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, up for reelection this year, released this statement when the revised surplus numbers came out: “Every member of the Texas Senate will have ideas on how this additional revenue should be spent and I will give them full consideration. However, I believe, first and foremost, any surplus should first go back to the taxpayers of Texas. Texas homeowners must receive tax relief before we commit to any new spending.”
I agree.
If a portion of the surplus goes back to property owners as a form of tax relief, then that takes some of the heat off cities, schools and counties. These local governments are under pressure from constituents to lower tax rates to make up for increased property appraisals. With state tax relief, consumers would get tax assistance and local governments won’t have to impose draconian budget cuts.
It’s almost certain that even though Texas has almost $40 billion available between these two funds, nothing will be touched until the next Texas Legislature, elected in November, takes office in January.
As for that new $200 million tax that Texas phone users will be paying starting in October (I first reported that last week), consumers should no longer be paying that bill. Let the state pay it.
More importantly, the billions of dollars in bonds the state is borrowing to pay for the corporate losses endured by the 2021 February freezeout can also be sold off. Otherwise, we’ll be paying freezeout-related electricity taxes for possibly two decades or more. Let the surplus pay those bills.
We taxpayers, electricity and phone users, along with many other advocates of important causes, now have a chance to create a different kind of history with this unexpected money.
As Jerry Maguire said when he launched his own company, “If anybody else wants to come with me, this moment will be the ground floor of something real and fun and inspiring … and we will do it together!”
Show me the money!