Watchdog, what’s going on with property tax reform in the Texas Legislature? I see there’s a dustup, but can you lay it out for me? My taxes are too high.
This is the biggest of many challenges yet to come between the Texas House and Senate. In recent days both sides have brought forth two vastly different solutions to lower our property taxes. It’s fascinating to watch this play out. And the stakes — your wallet — are huge.
How big a battle?
Here’s how I picture it. Are you familiar with that 1960s toy called Rock ’Em Sock ’Em Robots?
The one where a red plastic robot and a blue robot are in a boxing ring, trying to knock each other’s head off? Yeah, I remember that.
Well, that’s what we have here, only the red is not Republicans and the blue is not Democrats. This is Republicans trying to knock the heads off each other.
Don’t they have some kind of a big surplus?
Yep. State lawmakers are sitting on a $33 billion surplus that they can spend. Gov. Greg Abbott, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and House Speaker Dade Phelan, R-Beaumont, all agree they want to spend maybe half of that on property tax relief over the next two years.
Tell me about the two plans.
Here it goes. In summary, the House plan would shrink the 10% cap on homestead properties to 5%. That means the appraised value on your primary home could not increase by more than 5% a year. The House plan also awards commercial properties a piece of the action. They’d get that 5% limit on taxable value, too. Commercial properties currently don’t have a 10% cap. But examples of businesses benefiting from a new 5% cap are grocery stores, apartment complexes and rental homes. Some tax consultants have told me this plan will hurt the poor by favoring higher-valued homes. House leaders must convince the skeptics otherwise.
What about the Senate plan?
The Senate doesn’t mess with the 10% cap. Instead, its plan increases the homestead exemption on a primary residence from $40,000 to $70,000. We voters last year increased it from $25,000 to $40,000, so this is a giant leap. It means you take the taxable value of your house for school taxes and remove $70,000 from that number, instead of subtracting $40,000, which is now the discount allowed by law.
How does this conflict between the two plans get worked out?
Over the next weeks, open debates and backroom negotiating will struggle to find a solution in the middle, like lowering the cap from 10% to 7.5% and reducing the exemption to $60,000 instead of $70,000, as an example.
Are the two sides negotiating?
Not yet. State Sen. Paul Bettencourt, R-Houston, who steers the Senate plan, told me he had “a brief meeting” with the bill’s carrier in the House, Rep. Morgan Meyer, R-Dallas. “I requested a follow-up meeting two weeks ago and still don’t have it,” Bettencourt told The Watchdog.
What did Meyer tell you about the House plan?
He didn’t return The Watchdog’s request for an interview to help explain his House bill. Apparently, he’s not ready to talk about this clash of the robots.
Which plan should I support?
I can’t tell you that. I recommend you follow the debate as this unfolds.
Will renters see any rate relief?
Only if their landlord has a giving heart.
Under either plan, how much will I save?
It’s impossible to know, but anywhere from hundreds of dollars a year to more. The House plan, for instance, could save a homeowner with a $350,000 value about $500 a year. The Senate plan would shave tax bills, too, although differently. I’m purposely vague with numbers because this is a fluid situation. And no matter the outcome, voters still must approve the new plan in a state constitutional election.
What do the Democrats say?
In the Senate, all 12 Democrats have joined 19 Republicans to support the Senate plan. That kind of unanimity is rare on such a big issue and not likely to come so quickly, if at all, in the House. House Democratic leader Trey Martinez Fischer of San Antonio has said the House Republican plan will disproportionately benefit corporations “while we have yet to give a dollar to kids in school.”
Why don’t they abolish property taxes?
And replace it with what? A higher sales tax? A state income tax? Keep dreaming.
How does this affect new rules that require cities, counties and school districts to hold voter approval elections if they want to knock down increases in tax rates sought by their elected officials?
Those rules remain in place. Raise taxes too high and voters must approve.
What about my neighbors paying different amounts of taxes for similar homes on the same street?
That depends on when they moved in, how much their value is and even if they protested or not. I fear these inequities are already baked into this miserable and unfair tax system.
How would the House plan affect my annual tax protests?
Glenn Goodrich of ProperyTax.io says if the House plan passes “it will dissuade any property owner from filing a protest. The 10% cap already keeps a lot of people from filing a protest. They believe they have no chance of saving money.”
Whose plan should I root for?
Not only root but participate by contacting your state representative and senator with your ideas by phone, email or snail mail. Do you favor a smaller cap or an increased homestead exemption? Should commercial properties receive similar benefits?
Sounds like we should watch this closely.
That’s right. Watch closely to see which plastic robot gets its head knocked off first.
