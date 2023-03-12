Rock ’Em Sock ’Em Robots

Watchdog Dave Lieber compares the 2023 dispute in the Texas House and Senate over property tax reform to the classic 1960s game Rock ’Em Sock ’Em Robots.

 Dallas Morning News file photo

Watchdog, what’s going on with property tax reform in the Texas Legislature? I see there’s a dustup, but can you lay it out for me? My taxes are too high.

This is the biggest of many challenges yet to come between the Texas House and Senate. In recent days both sides have brought forth two vastly different solutions to lower our property taxes. It’s fascinating to watch this play out. And the stakes — your wallet — are huge.

DAVE LIEBER is The Dallas Morning News’ The Watchdog investigative columnist.

