In a hear ye, hear ye moment, a Texas state senator stood in the Capitol and announced to his colleagues, “I move you, sir, that we resolve ourselves into a high court of impeachment.”
This wasn’t for the coming impeachment trial of Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton on corruption charges. This was the only other impeachment of a statewide officeholder, and it happened 106 years ago.
The story of Ma and Pa Ferguson is my favorite Texas history tale. A historical summary only hints of the decades of turmoil they brought to Texas: “Miriam ‘Ma’ Ferguson served as the 29th and 32nd governor of Texas. Her husband, James ‘Pa’ Ferguson, was the 26th governor.”
In 1917, Pa Ferguson was impeached and banned from statewide office. He tried to move fast. He ran Ma Ferguson for governor, and she won and lost and won again. Their campaign slogan: “Two governors for the price of one.” Their opponents had a sticker that stated, “No Ma for me — too much Pa.”
When she was governor, he put his desk next to hers in the governor’s office.
Everybody — the entire state — was in on the ruse.
The Ma and Pa show
They couldn’t have been more different. Pa Ferguson was a tall, handsome, bow tie-wearing man who was acclaimed as one of the great orators of his era. He was hardly shy. His weakness? Money. He owed so much to so many, including his own Temple State Bank. At one point, his total debt was $440,000, or $10 million in today’s money.
With only a sixth grade education, Pa Ferguson became a lawyer when the chair of the bar-exam committee, a family friend, passed him without a test.
Ma Ferguson, who along with her two daughters sported the latest in fashion, did not feed off her public attention. Once, when someone called her Ma, she snapped, “I’m not your mother!”
She did not like the limelight and listed her occupation as “housewife.” She had attended college and was content to stay home and raise her daughters. She doted on her flower garden.
Back then, women had only recently earned the right to vote and run for office. She was one of the first women governors in the nation. Her weakness? Pa Ferguson. She did what he wanted, and he asked a lot of her.
Ken and Angela Paxton
Theirs was both “a political and legal marriage,” said Brandon Rottinghaus, a Texas historian at the University of Houston. “She wouldn’t be in office if it wasn’t for him.”
He’s speaking about the modern-day Pa and Ma Ferguson, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and his wife, state Sen. Angela Paxton of McKinney. But the same can be said about the Fergusons.
Ken Paxton faces a Sept. 5 trial in the state Senate. In a move that would have made the Fergusons proud, Angela Paxton first announced that she planned to vote on her husband’s political future as one of the Senate jurors.
But her colleagues struck that down, banning her from all closed deliberations and taking away her juror’s vote because of a conflict of interest. She must sit through her husband’s trial, but she cannot say a word. Her non-vote will be counted as an abstention.
I don’t think that would have stopped the Fergusons. He would have gone on a statewide oratorical tour. Farmer Jim, as he liked to be called, would have rallied his supporters. He was a slippery one.
He was impeached for misbehavior that included a veto of most of the University of Texas’ budget. He wanted five UT professors who didn’t support him fired. When Pa Ferguson was asked why, he replied: “I don’t need a reason. I’m the governor.”
About to be expelled from the governor’s office, Pa Ferguson resigned from the job. He’d use that argument to explain why he could keep running for office, which he did, including a run for president of the United States on his own American Party in 1920. When only 85 people showed up for his campaign debut speech in Dallas, he refused to speak. Only on the ballot in Texas, he got 10% of the vote.
‘Wads of cash’
It’s difficult to tell who was more corrupt, Pa or Ma Ferguson.
He moved state funds into his struggling Temple bank. He awarded state contracts to friends, donors and advertisers in his political newspaper, Ferguson Forum, which, like a modern-day newsletter, had subscribers across the state.
In her first year in office, she pardoned 1,200 prisoners in a prison system that consisted of 3,700. In Pa Ferguson’s first term, he did even better. He ordered the release of 2,200 prisoners. Rumors spread that it was pay-to-play.
In Carol O’Keefe Wilson’s book, In the Governor’s Shadow: The True Story of Ma and Pa Ferguson, published by the University of North Texas Press, she cites one example of a convict’s family transferring six tracts of land to the Fergusons.
Decades later, a Ferguson insider, clearing her conscience, told how it worked.
Men would come with wads of cash hidden in their hats. In a backroom, the money would be counted, and agreements would be reached. Money was stored in a personal vault.
“I’ve seen money piled up on that desk,” she recalled. “Great piles of it.”
‘Puppet strings’
Angela Paxton introduced a Texas Senate bill in 2019 that, if passed, would have given her husband’s office the ability to clear her husband of charges that he sold securities without a proper license. Her bill died in an avalanche of negative publicity.
Aside from being suspended without pay, Ken Paxton is under FBI investigation for alleged preferential treatment to a donor.
While governor, Ma Ferguson got a law passed that awarded amnesty to all Texas officials previously impeached. There had only been one.
It wasn’t all bad. The Fergusons funded public education and stood up to the Ku Klux Klan.
Still, historian Rottinghaus says, “You could see the puppet strings.”
He notes “the brazenness” shown by both Ma and Pa Ferguson and Ma and Pa Paxton.
“Both couples showed no remorse,” he said. “It’s pretty incredible.”
