When The Watchdog last checked on the Internal Revenue Service six months ago, we found a government agency in disarray.
The IRS wasn’t answering its phone. Callers who could get through were put on hold and sometimes hung up on. There was a backlog of unopened mail that included unchecked tax returns. Refunds were painfully slow going out.
This week, I checked with Phil Williams of Grand Prairie, a 39-year veteran of the IRS who now works as an “IRS enrolled agent” representing taxpayers before the IRS.
“What’s the situation now?” I asked.
“It’s pretty much the same,” he replied. The agency remains short-staffed.
The Journal of Accountancy reported that as of last month, the backlog included 16.6 million tax returns and nearly 6 million letters.
Here are 18 things The Watchdog discovered that you should know before the April 18 filing deadline. (Note: the deadline is past the usual April 15th day because the Emancipation Day holiday in Washington, D.C., falls on the 15th.)
The IRS claimed in January that it was prepared for this tax season. Maybe so, but here are tips to avoid ending up in IRS hell.
“You can’t do anything in the mail with the IRS,” Williams says. “It’s best not to send in paper returns or payment checks. If you can do everything online, that’s the best way to do it. If you can’t do it online, send it by certified mail so you have proof of the day you mailed in your tax return.”
Thinking of hiding that bitcoin investment that paid off handsomely? Well, for the second year in a row the first question on this year’s 1040 form is “At any time during 2021, did you receive, sell, exchange or otherwise dispose of any financial interest in any virtual currency? Yes or no.” The Wall Street Journal explains that the IRS treats all digital currency as property for tax purposes. Capital gains and losses must be reported (Form 8949).
Did you know that taxpayers whose refunds are direct deposited into your bank account get their money the fastest?
Your first step is to always check IRS.gov for answers to your questions before making calls or writing letters or signing up for an appointment. If you don’t have an IRS online account, you can create one. You can get answers, check refund status and pay taxes.
The Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program helps prepare returns for people who make $54,000 a year or less and persons with disabilities, the elderly and limited English speakers. Or try Tax Counseling for the Elderly (for 60 plus). Both list 800-906-9887 as their phone number.
I tested two main IRS phone lines serving the public. I called 844-545-5640 to see how hard it is to make an appointment to visit a Taxpayer Assistance Center. A robot voice told me my hold time was 15 to 30 minutes. The robot directed me to IRS.gov and suggested I put “appointments” in the search box. I did and found five centers situated in Dallas, Farmers Branch, Fort Worth, Waco and Tyler. All show they are open.
I also called the main taxpayer number, 800-829-1040, and after tapping through a bunch of voice prompts, a human being picked up the phone, gave her name and badge number and offered help. I wasn’t expecting that.
If your 2020 return is still being processed, go ahead and file your 2021 return.
Jason Wheeler of WFAA-TV gave a good tip recently. If your 2020 taxes still haven’t been processed, and you’re trying to do your 2021 taxes electronically now, he says you will be asked for your adjusted gross income from your 2020 taxes before you can hit send for your 2021 taxes. Even if you know your AGI, don’t type it in, he says. If your 2020 return hasn’t been processed, put zero in that blank box.
If you received a stimulus payment, you should have received “Letter 6419” from the IRS verifying what amounts to list in your current tax return. For the child tax credit it’s “Letter 6475.” Don’t file your tax return until you know the exact amounts. If you didn’t get a letter or can’t find yours, you can check your online account. But remember, use the correct numbers or your return will get flagged for “math error.” (Note: CBS News reported in February that some of the letters contained erroneous numbers. You can double-check at your IRS.gov account.)
Eligible taxpayers who received the advance child tax credit payments (you needed a 17-year-old or younger in your household) should file a 2021 tax return to receive the second half of the credit, the IRS says. Eligible taxpayers who did not receive the child tax payment can claim the full credit by filing a tax return.
For those who, for various reasons, usually don’t file a tax return, they may this year if they qualified for certain credits (stimulus, advance child tax or earned income tax) or already paid some federal income tax by having taxes withheld from a paycheck, the IRS says. A refund only comes if you file a return.
If you want to file your own tax return for free (and you’re a person or family who earned less than $73,000 last year), you could try the IRS-approved “Free File,” which you can find on IRS.gov. I haven’t tested it.
Some individuals who didn’t qualify for a third stimulus check or didn’t receive the full amount could be eligible for a “Recovery Rebate Credit.” You have to file a return to qualify.
The IRS website states, “For most taxpayers who file a return with no issues, the IRS anticipates they will receive their refund within 21 days of when they file electronically with direct deposit.”
On the scam front, don’t fall for fake IRS agents who demand payment, threaten arrest or offer a tax refund. The IRS usually sends a letter, but make sure that’s authentic, too. If you get a call like that, the IRS asks you to record it and report it to 800-366-4484. Or send an email to phishing@irs.gov. Put “IRS Phone Scam” in the subject line.
Did you know you can split a refund into three separate accounts? Fill out Form 8888.
Finally, in case you missed it, the IRS recently pulled back on its plan to require facial recognition software before you could access your online account. After an outcry from Congress and others about privacy, the plan was dropped.
It’s bad enough that they want your money. Now they want your face, too?