This all started with a flyer I picked up at Grapevine Public Library advertising a Saturday afternoon lecture called “The Reemergence of UFOs” with Neil Pinto, a program manager for a local aerospace company.
That alone surprised me. When The Watchdog thinks of library lectures, I think of mystery writers reading excerpts from their books. (The butler did it.) I don’t think of unidentified flying objects with aliens from advanced civilizations. So I went.
Pinto, who previously gave this lecture at the Coppell and Lewisville libraries, turns out to be an earnest, thoughtful, responsible scientist who knows how to put on one heck of a slide show. Yet the scientist only supports what he can prove. He admits there are many more questions than answers.
Spacecraft debris
The big question for which there is no answer is how can a flying object from another world make it here?
Based on eyewitness accounts, these flying saucers supposedly can operate in space, in the sky, on land and underwater. The closest planet with potential life is at least 4.2 light years away, which in our world means a long, long time that we can’t fathom.
The crafts have no wings or visible means of jet propulsion. They make no noise, even traveling faster than the speed of sound with no sonic boom. Their acceleration capabilities go far beyond anything we know.
On the same day as the lecture, coincidentally, another chapter in this greatest of all human mysteries was written. Pinto recommended we read a report posted a few hours earlier in Politico headlined “If the government has UFO crash materials, it’s time to reveal them.”
Author Christopher Mellon is a former deputy assistant secretary of defense for intelligence. He writes that he is assisting four government whistleblowers “who claim to have knowledge of a secret U.S. government program involving the analysis and exploitation of materials recovered from off-world craft.”
He claims the government has spacecraft debris and is trying to reverse-engineer the evidence which, if successful, could “bring about a revolution in energy, transportation and materials technologies,” he writes.
“We might be able to accelerate a transition to clean and cheap energy — perhaps even develop superconducting materials and propulsion technologies that are now the stuff of Hollywood movies.”
Mellon writes that the information he is trying to share with the public “might prove destructive or for many simply terrifying. … Is disclosure in the best interest of the public? Am I doing the right thing working to bring what could be America’s most deeply buried secret to light?”
But he concludes that even though disclosure would at first be “shocking and disorienting for many,” we can handle it. Democracy, he argues, requires transparency.
‘Talking about aliens’
In the days after the library lecture, more whistleblower news stories appeared.
Newsweek: “UFO reverse-engineering should be made public.”
New York Sun: “Whistleblower: U.S. has been sitting on recovered ‘crafts’ of extraterrestrial, non-human origin for decades.”
The Atlantic: “Why everyone is suddenly talking about aliens.”
A Pentagon spokesman said the government “has not discovered any verifiable information to substantiate claims that any programs regarding the possession or reverse-engineering of extraterrestrial materials have existed in the past or exist currently.”
Stephenville UFO
This is the 15th anniversary of the Stephenville UFO that was seen by dozens of Erath County residents.
In January 2008, a dark object the size of several football fields hovered over the region, dozens of witnesses said. Its lights were super bright, and it moved incredibly fast.
What gives this some credibility is that so many people saw the same thing. Some said they also saw fighter jets chasing after it.
What happened afterward is what makes this even more fascinating.
At first, The Dallas Morning News reported that U.S. military officials repeatedly denied they had any flights in the area that night. One spokesman suggested the UFO could have been an optical illusion.
But after locals disputed that, two weeks later, the U.S. Air Force changed its story, saying “an error was made.” Ten jets were engaged in training exercises at that time and place. A spokesman blamed the embarrassing misstep on “an internal communications error.”
Propaganda campaign
The library lecturer presented a timeline of UFO history. Afterward, I found a government report he mentioned from 1953 known as the Robertson panel report. I mention it because it was supposed to get to the bottom of UFO sightings, but instead it helped mastermind a cover-up that lasted for decades of denial. Clearly, its participants were worried about public panic.
The report created a two-part public relations strategy: First, examine the mystery itself; then second, kill it with a plausible explanation.
As an example, the report states the mystery of World War II pilots who thought they saw UFOs. Plausible explanation? Oh, that was light reflections from crystals up in the air.
The report said Walt Disney Co. could make animated films. Amateur astronomers can help “spread the gospel,” along with business clubs, high schools, colleges and TV stations, all of whom could assist in the disinformation campaign.
Now here we are more than 70 years later.
And we still don’t know the answer to the most important question perhaps in all of humanity.
During the busy week after the library lecture, the U.S. House Oversight Committee announced plans to hold a congressional hearing and prepare an updated report. The focus could be on whistleblowers.
Lecturer Pinto said that the idea of extraterrestrials is “something impossible in our heads to understand.
“To me,” the earnest scientist told the library audience, “there seems to be something going on, but I don’t know what it is.”
