On the 15th anniversary of the UFO sighting in Stephenville, the U.S. government still struggles to share what it knows about spacecraft debris. Are rumors true?

 Art by Michael Hogue/The Dallas Morning News

This all started with a flyer I picked up at Grapevine Public Library advertising a Saturday afternoon lecture called “The Reemergence of UFOs” with Neil Pinto, a program manager for a local aerospace company.

That alone surprised me. When The Watchdog thinks of library lectures, I think of mystery writers reading excerpts from their books. (The butler did it.) I don’t think of unidentified flying objects with aliens from advanced civilizations. So I went.

Neil Pinto

Neil Pinto gives a lecture about UFOs at the Grapevine Public Library recently. In the days that follow, coincidentally, all hell breaks loose over alleged whistleblowers who can answer humanity’s great question: Are we alone?
Clips

Clips from The Dallas Morning News in 2008. In January 2008, witnesses in Erath County said a huge dark object hovered over the region. Its lights were super bright, and it moved incredibly fast.

DAVE LIEBER is The Dallas Morning News’ The Watchdog investigative columnist.

