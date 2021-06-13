If you could see my face now, you would see me blushing. The reason are some recent letters to the editor printed on The Dallas Morning News editorial page.
I’m used to people writing that I’m an idiot. But these are quite different.
“I nominate Dave Lieber for the position of Public Utility Commission chairman,” Tony Goebel of Dallas wrote on March 3.
“Please, please, Dave run for governor!” Judy Webster of Plano wrote on May 6.
“Wouldn’t it be great if Dallas Morning News Watchdog Dave Lieber … ran for governor of Texas? Lieber would bring a true dedication to all citizens and not just rich lobbyists,” Thomas Kelly of Lantana wrote on June 3.
Then last week, I received a voicemail from Joe Rodriguez of Carrollton: “I have some advice for you. It’s time that you declare yourself as a candidate for state office, darn it. We need what I think you are — an honest, upright, concerned citizen. Please address this in one of your articles. Thanks.”
Let’s have a little fun. I called this instigator.
‘Do so much more’
When I introduced myself, Joe laughed and said, “Well, good afternoon, senator.”
Without prodding he pitched his idea: “You could do so much more for all our citizens if you were in the Senate.” Joe offered to organize a gathering to get the ball rolling.
“Have you ever heard of the Shermanesque statement?” I asked.
I quoted one of the most famous lines in politics: “If nominated, I will not run. If elected, I will not serve.”
Joe didn’t like that. “You know there’s no such thing as, ‘I can’t do it,’” he lectured. “It’s where you put your priorities. And I’ll tell you what, you owe it to us to bring your expertise into it. I’m not taking no for an answer.”
We talked about who can have greater influence, journalists or politicians.
He picked politicians because they make the laws. I chose journalists because we highlight issues.
“Respectfully, Dave, I gotta ask you, please, darn it.”
Political veteran by 9
The call ended, but there was so much more I wanted to tell him. For instance, how I launched my political career in 1964 when I was 7 years old. I planted myself outside the subway station on Broadway in Manhattan where I grew up and handed commuters what was then called “campaign literature.”
My candidates were Lyndon Johnson for president and Bobby Kennedy for U.S. Senate. When RFK came to the neighborhood to campaign, I watched him speak, then crossed Broadway with him.
I got the bug. The next year, 1965, when I was 8, my parents gave me permission to walk six blocks by myself down Broadway after school to volunteer for John Lindsay, a Republican candidate for mayor.
My main job was running the office copy machine and stuffing envelopes. Lindsay won, as had LBJ and RFK. I was 3-0.
The next year, age 9, I campaigned for Nelson Rockefeller, Republican for governor. He rented the same headquarters Lindsay used, so I felt at home. Rocky won. I was 4-0.
On election night, at Rocky’s victory party at the Hilton, I met the governor’s community outreach coordinator — a retired baseball player named Jackie Robinson.
In 1968, I worked for Rocky for president. In 1972 I was a pollster for George McGovern’s presidential campaign. Neither turned out well. My winning streak ended.
Then it was time for me to run for office.
Stolen election
As a high school junior, I campaigned for vice president. Even though I had more votes than my opponent, I was declared the loser.
Later, I learned what happened. The seniors didn’t want a junior to win so they stuffed the ballot box with bogus votes. Eye opening.
The next year, I tried again and was elected student body president. That’s when I learned the meaning of the phrase absolute power corrupts absolutely.
LBJ biographer Robert Caro says: “When you get power, you can do what you want. So power reveals.”
I did a couple of things I’m ashamed of.
Student council corruption
My school had been all boys for decades, but girls were finally admitted. There was one girl I was attracted to. Today, they would say she was “hot.” Back then, in the mid-1970s, we just said girls were “very pretty.”
In my first action as president at the first meeting, I asked the student council to vote for her for secretary. I wish I could tell you that it was because I was seeking gender diversity among the leadership. Break the glass ceiling. But it wasn’t that. It was because she was very pretty.
She lost. I remember my embarrassment. My first act as president was a big flub.
What came next brought to life for me the phrase: feathering your own nest.
I discovered money in the student government treasury that nobody knew about. At that time, I was captain of the track team. We always felt slighted because the football team and everybody else got all the resources.
So I took that secret fund and used it to buy T-shirts for the track team. Nobody ever asked where the money came from, and I never volunteered.
I still have the ratty shirt with Mercury’s winged foot. I keep it because it reminds me how sacred the public trust is, and how easy it is to take advantage.
When Watergate happened, I moved off from politics and focused on journalism. I was part of that post-Watergate class of young reporters.
Faux campaigns
As a columnist, though, I ran a few satirical campaigns.
In 2000, I announced in my Star-Telegram column that I wanted to run for vice president as then-Gov. George W. Bush’s running mate. When Bush’s opponent, Al Gore, picked Joe Lieberman as his running mate, I claimed that I paved the way for another Lieber-man.
In 2002, I ran my 5-year-old for governor as a prank on Gov. Rick Perry. Buttons featured Austin Lieber wearing a Texas flag shirt in front of the Alamo. When I showed Perry the button, he didn’t find it funny. But selling the buttons, I raised money for my charity, SummerSanta.org.
Then in 2016, I tried one more time to make folks laugh. I launched a faux presidential campaign aimed at consumer rights. The slogan: “Take the con out of consumer.” But a guy named Donald Trump was in the field, and my fun felt out of sync.
I’m grateful for these experiences; I learned lessons about the frailty of human nature.
“I’m disappointed,” my wanna-be campaign manager Joe Rodriguez says. “Just so you know, I’m still beating the drum for you.”
Good thing we were on the phone. He couldn’t see me blushing. But I’ll stick to journalism.