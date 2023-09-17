Texas Ranger statue

“Texas Rangers operated a fable factory.” So writes Doug J. Swanson, the author of a critical book on the Texas Rangers. The agency is celebrating its 200th anniversary this year. Here, a Texas Ranger statue is removed from Dallas Love Field in 2020.

 Juan Figueroa/Dallas Morning News file photo

To me, a writer who studies the lives of people and shares them through journalism, this episode involving supporters of the Texas Rangers (the original ones, not the ballclub) is somewhat frightening.

Public records show that supporters, including the director of the Texas Ranger Hall of Fame and Museum in Waco, tried to discredit author Doug J. Swanson for his courageous analysis of Rangers’ history in his 2020 book, Cult of Glory: The Bold and Brutal History of the Texas Rangers.

DAVE LIEBER is The Dallas Morning News’ The Watchdog investigative columnist.

0
0
0
0
0