Sometimes you don’t need a subpoena or a search warrant to help expose a multibillion-dollar loss in the cryptocurrency world. All you need is a cellphone.
Watch what Joseph Rotunda did. He’s the enforcement director of the Texas State Securities Board, which grants licenses to qualifying financial advisers to sell securities in Texas.
Rotunda wanted to see if FTX, a top crypto exchange, was violating law by selling in the U.S.
Last month he downloaded the free FTX Trading app, gave his Austin address, created an FTX account and tied it to his bank account. He used the app to transfer $50 from his bank to his new FTX account. He also transferred a small amount of crypto.
Despite legal prohibitions in the U.S., Rotunda’s account showed him earning a yield of 8%.
It’s against Texas law to sell unregistered securities in the form of yield-bearing accounts to residents of the U.S.
The company issued a statement that it believed it was operating legally because there was an active application for a license pending.
Rotunda filed his statement as part of a related bankruptcy case.
“The enforcement division is now investigating FTX Trading, FTX US, and their principals, including Sam Bankman-Fried,” Rotunda said in the filing.
What effect that had on the crypto marketplace is not measurable. But almost a month later FTX crashed and in doing so turned the crypto world upside down.
How did this happen?
Rotunda’s cellphone experiment was one small part of the breakdown of FTX, but it was a canary-in-the-coal-mine moment. The announcement drew lots of press attention. It’s not out of the realm of possibility that if more people had paid attention to the Texas warning sign last month, they might have considered taking their money out of FTX sooner than this month’s run on the company.
The primary reason for the crash is a clash of crypto kings. FTX’s leader Sam Bankman-Fried, called SBF, thought he could get a bailout from Binance leader Changpeng Zhao, known as CZ. Binance is the world’s largest crypto exchange. It was a battle of titans, SBF vs. CZ.
When CZ backed out, he explained in a tweet: “Our industry is in its nascency and every time a project publicly fails it hurts every user and every platform.”
Withdrawals at FTX came so hard and fast that the company couldn’t cover them. It was like the scene in It’s a Wonderful Life where everyone wants their money out of Bailey Bros. Building & Loan Association.
How did this happen? The short answer is SBF created a cryptocurrency called FTT, part of Alameda Research. He ran both companies. The pairing of the sister companies created a conflict of interest that led to the meltdown.
The Wall Street Journal reported that FTX lent more than half of its customers’ money to Alameda to help shore up a $10 billion shortfall.
When investors came calling for their money, it wasn’t there.
FTX, which stands for Futures Exchange, crashed and burned in a bankruptcy. The company was described as the world’s second largest exchange, which, like Binance, means you could buy, sell or store cryptocurrencies with them.
In initial bankruptcy papers FTX didn’t list its assets, its debts or its creditors. A subsequent filing shows FTX owes an astounding million creditors.
King of Crypto?
This isn’t any crypto company going bad. FTX is, or was, the crypto company with a golden reputation. It was created and run by the rock star of the crypto world — SBF. But what a strange cat this boy is.
The baby-faced, shaggy-haired 30-year-old crypto billionaire is a U.S. citizen who operates out of a resort penthouse in the Bahamas.
While others wore suits and ties, he showed up in baggy shorts and a T-shirt.
During business meetings, others on calls could hear the constant clicking of a computer mouse. Turns out SBF liked to play the League of Legends game whenever he could, even during high-level business meetings.
Described as a boy genius, a wizard and a wunderkind, he quickly bought his way into the “in” crowd.
He donated millions this year to Democratic candidates, including about $1 million to losing gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke’s campaign.
He bought naming rights so that the Miami Heat basketball team now plays in FTX Arena.
At a crypto conference he hosted in the Bahamas, he brought in former President Bill Clinton and former British Prime Minister Tony Blair. He sponsored a Formula 1 race car. And Major League Baseball umpires wore an FTX patch on their uniforms during games.
FTX commercials included Seinfeld creator Larry David and superstar athletes Tom Brady, Shaquille O’Neal, Stephen Curry and Naomi Osaka.
SBF made so much money so fast that his fall in less than a week’s time is Shakespearean. He resigned from his company and lost much of his personal holdings, in the billions.
In the financial world, there are plenty of stumbles and falls, but very few happen so quickly and hurt so many.
We don’t yet know details
SBF has not been charged with any wrongdoing. The investigation is being handled by the U.S. attorney’s office in New York and the Securities Exchange Commission.
This is likely one of the top financial stories of the year. FTX had a stellar reputation that made top-flight investors feel safe investing and storing crypto. SBF was renowned and trusted. For example, he was the crypto go-to guy in lobbying Congress and in testifying in committee hearings for more robust regulations.
Much to the dismay of his competitors, he was negotiating with the government for rules on cryptocurrency. CZ, especially, felt left out and disagreed with SBF’s regulatory strategy, according to various reports.
How much did SBF lose of his fortune, listed by Forbes at $24 billion not so long ago? We don’t know. How much was FTX worth? We don’t yet know. How many investors lost money? Same. Much of that should have been included in bankruptcy papers.
Too much power?
There are a couple of ironies here.
The first is that the crypto world is supposed to be decentralized without a central leader. If that’s the case, how did SBF accumulate so much power that he could crash the market?
Second, do you remember the FTX Super Bowl commercial in which Larry David pooh-poohs inventions such as the wheel, a toilet and electric lights? He was, of course, wrong about all of them.
But when he was shown FTX, he said correctly (although not yet at that time), “Eh, I don’t think so. And I’m never wrong about this stuff. Never.” (David is one of several celebrities sued over their support of FTX in a class-action lawsuit.)
As for Rotunda and his cellphone experiment, his Texas office was aided by similar securities boards in Kentucky and Alabama.
In a released statement, he said, “We want Texans to have the opportunity to invest in what they want to invest in. We want to make sure they’re protected, and that’s why we’re trying to get companies into compliance. The entire goal is to protect Texas.”