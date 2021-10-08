For years, Texas has tried to come up with ways to stop solo drivers from cheating in high occupancy vehicle lanes. Police tried to catch them, but that wasn’t a smart use of officers’ time.
A few years ago, motorists were asked to go online and register 15 minutes before they entered an HOV lane with a second passenger. Ridiculous.
Then almost two years ago, our roadmasters unveiled an app, GoCarma, that worked with smartphones and a small tracking device you kept in your car’s glove compartment. Or, in another version, you carried it with you and brought it into the vehicle to verify you were carpooling.
But the pandemic hit, and publicity for the new system was dialed down. Now officials have unveiled GoCarma, version two. Here’s a synopsis of how it works:
Both the driver and the passenger must have downloaded the free GoCarma app to their smartphones. The app works with GPS (to know when you’re in an HOV lane) and also with Bluetooth. With two smartphones in the same vehicle and the app up and running on both, you’re supposed to get a 50% discount on your toll fees during morning and evening weekday rush hours.
But The Watchdog has questions, among them privacy concerns. I had enough questions that I got into a little thing with them for asking them. (More on that later.) I also may have figured out a way to beat the new system. (More on that, too.)
Privacy
First, the privacy concerns. GoCarma collected my name, email address, phone number, password, address and license plate.
But the Austin-based company says it does not share or sell the information. They only use it to help compute toll road fees. Currently, under 50,000 area motorists are using the app. That’s not a lot. The complications of setting it up along with privacy concerns are and always will be the app’s biggest challenge.
Setting up GoCarma
For me, setup and operation was a failure. I signed up in early 2020 to test it so I could tell you about it and also get the discount.
Now I find out it was never activated properly by me. Why? The instructions said once you set it up, you never need to mess with it.
The app asked me if I wanted to use the app “always” or only “while using the app.” For most apps, I choose the latter because I don’t want apps running constantly in the background because of the annoyance and battery drain.
I’m also protective of which apps I allow access to in my location services, access that GoCarma also wants. So to use this, I must break my own privacy rules.
Because I didn’t activate it with “always” in my location services, my HOV rides never registered. I lost 21 months’ worth of discounts.
This week, after I asked GoCarma to check its records, company spokesman Paul Steinberg told me that on March 17 last year GoCarma sent me one email asking me to reset the app. Their records show I never opened that email. They didn’t try again.
Let’s see. March 17 of last year. The pandemic shutdown was starting to take hold. Toll road discounts were not top of mind. Besides, they had my street address, yet they never mailed me a letter.
And I never heard about it again. They didn’t contact me to tell me I could dispose of the battery-powered beacon from version one that they told me to put in my glove compartment. They stopped using those six months ago, GoCarma says.
GoCarma asked me to test it again before writing this story. I drove on a toll road and then had to call the North Texas Tollway Authority (which has nothing to do with this project except it handles our toll accounts) to check my bill. I got the reduction.
The roadmasters
This project is managed by the North Central Texas Council of Governments, the most powerful local organization that most people have never heard of. But almost every area county, city, school district and all other types of area governments are members — 238 in all.
NCTCOG’s transportation director is Michael Morris, the most powerful roadmaster in North Texas. He presides over most major decisions involving our transportation systems and is involved in grant distribution, among many other actions designed to benefit our region as a whole.
Morris led a news conference recently to unveil GoCarma’s version two. Only one reporter showed up for the virtual meeting — me. The rest, more than 20 people, were from GoCarma, NCTCOG leaders and TxDOT representatives.
Morris was very excited about GoCarma. “We hope to take it statewide, if not nationwide,” he said at one point.
When it came time for questions, as the only reporter there, I knew I must ask a few. I asked three.
The first was about privacy. I was reassured that everything’s cool with that. Hmm.
The second was about why my discounts hadn’t registered.
And the third was to let them know that in the promotional video of testimonials by users that they showed, I noticed that some of the speakers did not appear to be wearing seat belts in moving cars. Great example, mighty roadmasters.
When I brought that up, nobody said a word. They simply ignored it.
When the virtual meeting was over, I heard a female voice lament during the call that more reporters hadn’t shown up. Because of that, she said, “It became a show for him.”
That comment reflects the mentality of a powerful organization that is not used to public scrutiny.
I alerted NCTCOG spokesperson Amanda Wilson, who apologized, saying: “I’m personally very happy that you asked so many questions as it contributed to an interactive forum, which was our goal. … All of your questions were appropriate. … The questions you’re asking are ones that are keys to your readers.”
As for the missing seat belts in the promo video, NCTCOG communications supervisor Brian Wilson told me they added the words “Remember to always wear a seat belt” to the promotional page.
Can you cheat?
Let’s say you spend $200 a month on tolls but want to drive solo. What’s to stop you from buying a cheap burner phone and loading the app? That phone, sitting beside you as you drive, represents a second person.
GoCarma’s Steinberg said this is possible, but the app would recognize that it was a dupe phone through an “analysis of usage pattern data.” Sounds intrusive.
According to procedures, violators receive numerous warnings. The ultimate punishment is permanent suspension of the app. No discount for you.
“Nobody will end up in court or get a citation,” Steinberg says.
So it’s privacy vs. discount.
Where do you stand, er, drive?
What you need to know
Download the GoCarma app for free at the Apple or Google stores.
Or visit www.gocarma.com/dfw.
Discounts on express lanes for vehicles with two or more occupants are offered during peak weekday times: 6:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Discounts are available on toll roads: I-635, I-35E, Loop 820, State Highway 121/183, SH 183, SH 114, I-35W, I-30 and Loop 12.