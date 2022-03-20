Isaac Flatto loves Willie Mays so much that a few months ago he bought at Heritage Auctions of Dallas a Mays baseball card for $93,000. “He’s probably the greatest player in modern baseball history,” he says.
As Mays would say, “Say hey!” That’s an attention-getter. The 1952 Berk Ross card is extremely rare. Only six of them, including Flatto’s, are cataloged in pristine condition.
Flatto has made tens of thousands of dollars buying and selling cards. He’s a federal government bank auditor, so he understands numbers. He also buys houses at auction and refurbishes them, so he understands auctions and investing.
But somehow everything that could have gone wrong with this purchase has gone wrong.
Flatto came to The Watchdog for assistance with the card’s condition. “They sold me a damaged card for $93,000,” he complained.
As I traced the card’s journey through the murky world of baseball card investors, I discovered something awful that Flatto didn’t know. I had to break the news to him.
“Your card is lost,” I said.
At first, he couldn’t believe it, then he reacted in despair. “The card is lost, and the money is gone,” he said.
Let’s start at the beginning. In November, Flatto attended Heritage’s online Fall Sports Collectibles auction. The Mays card’s promo touted the card as a 9 out of 10 rating, essentially the highest you can go for that card.
Officially, it’s called a PSA Mint 9. PSA is Professional Sports Authenticator of California. Around 10 years ago, the company authenticated the card and rated its condition before locking it in a plastic holder called the slab.
After he bought the card, Flatto had it shipped to PWCC of Oregon. PWCC offers a storage vault for collectors whose cards are worth more than $250.
PWCC took closeup photos of the card and sent them to Flatto. When he saw them, he was furious. Dozens of little scratches or blemishes showed up on the closeups. Flatto says he’s no longer sure if the card is top grade. If he were to sell it, he said, he’d be obligated to disclose the flaws. Otherwise, “I’d feel like I was deceiving somebody.”
First, he complained to Heritage. He was told that Heritage relies on PSA’s rating system. He could ask PSA to reevaluate the card, and if the rating is wrong, PSA would make up the difference in market value using its own funds, Heritage spokesperson Joshua Benesh explained.
Hearing that, Flatto, unfortunately, sent the card back to Heritage, even though the auction house’s policy is no refunds in situations like this.
“It probably wasn’t the wisest thing to do,” Flatto now says. Flatto should have sent the card to PSA for a ratings check, instead of to Heritage for a return. He lost control of his purchase because he was now out both the money and the card.
When the box from Flatto arrived at Heritage, Benesh said, “We didn’t open the box. We instead placed his sealed box in a larger box and returned it to PWCC. We did so by registered mail and the return receipt shows it was delivered and accepted.”
Clearly, what Flatto should have done was ask Heritage or PWCC to send the card to PSA for a ratings check — and nowhere else. He did buy insurance before sending it back to Heritage, and Heritage says it bought insurance before sending it to PWCC.
At first, both PSA and PWCC declined to talk to The Watchdog. So I asked Flatto to check his account at PWCC. (Last year, eBay announced it banned PWCC from its platform because of shill or fake bidding to increase final prices.)
PWCC’s logistics coordinator wrote Flatto back last week, saying: “I took a look into this for you to see what is going on and unfortunately, we do not have this package in our possession. The tracking data indicates this was shipped to and delivered to an address that is not ours and has a different ZIP code from our location.”
When I showed this to Heritage executives, they said they double-checked the PWCC address and insisted they shipped the Mays card to the correct location.
Flatto can’t check his Heritage account because the company locked him out. Heritage says it suspended Flatto’s account for repeatedly failing to follow terms and conditions of the sale, which he agreed to before bidding in the auction.
Flatto didn’t know who to get angry with — the auction house for selling the card, the grader for possibly mislabeling the card’s condition or the storage facility that should have his card in their safekeeping but said it didn’t.
John Holden, a business professor at Oklahoma State University, studies the baseball card marketplace. He referred me to Texas’ auction laws where I found a clause that states, “An auctioneer may not make a false or misleading statement in an advertisement.” Heritage says it has done nothing wrong because it didn’t grade the card.
Flatto filed a complaint with the Texas attorney general’s office, which could investigate the situation as a deceptive trade practice or other violation of state consumer law.
“I recognize that this is a David-versus-Goliath argument,” Flatto says.
All is not lost. The good news is that after The Watchdog started asking questions, magically, the Mays card suddenly reappeared. PWCC staffers told Flatto they found it.
In a statement emailed to The Watchdog, PWCC co-owner Betsy Huigens blamed Heritage Auctions for sending the card to a bad address and “with no identifying information about the card’s ownership.”
Card trading is risky business. As shown here, so much can go wrong. Say hey.