Dear Watchdog:
Please read the public notice for the two proposed amendments to the Texas Constitution. Regarding Proposition 1, I have read this description several times and my head continues to spin. Who wrote this garbage? What the heck are they trying to say? What is a citizen supposed to do? Please help.
Pat Smylie of Carrollton
Dear Watchdog:
The wording on these two propositions seems to be a bunch of legal jargon intended to confuse voters. Is there any way you could decipher this for me — and probably many other voters as well — so I can be informed?
Judy Robison of Lewisville
Back at ya, Pat and Judy. When I read Proposition 1 I wanted to bang my head against the wall. The state of Texas has some nerve putting this on the ballot. It will annoy every voter who reads it.
The only consolation is that Prop 2, the other one, is easy to understand. So let’s start there and go backward.
Prop 2 will definitely cut your growing property tax bill, if its passes. It increases the amount of a residential homestead exemption in your public school taxes from $25,000 to $40,000.
Lawmakers say it amounts to a permanent $175 annual tax reduction for a typical homeowner. And it will take effect immediately for all property owners with a homestead exemption.
If you’re new to Texas or haven’t been paying attention, a homestead exemption can only be placed on your primary residence, and it amounts to a discount.
For a home assessed at $300,000, if it passes, then $40,000 would be subtracted from the appraised value before computing the school property tax. Now, it’s a $25,000 reduction. You’d only pay school taxes on a home appraised at $260,000 for school taxes. What a deal.
Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington jumps 23%
Before I get to the gibberish of Prop 1, here’s some news you need to know because it will not only give you heartburn, it likely also will cost you money. Even renters can feel the effects because their landlords will deal with this.
Last week, the Texas Association of Appraisal Districts issued a rare group statement that “the Texas real estate market is growing as fast as we have ever seen it in the state’s history.”
The one-year property value growth numbers are astounding. Austin’s metro area leads the state with 35% property growth. San Antonio jumped 18%. Houston is up 15%. And Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington leapfrogged 23%.
The U.S. Census Bureau has announced that Dallas-Fort Worth was the nation’s leader in one-year population growth, adding about 100,000 new residents.
Filing a protest on your appraisal is more important than ever. In the coming weeks, I’ll remind how to do it with a focus on explaining to the many newcomers who’ve arrived how the process works. (Plus, I’ll be hosting my annual webinar on April 21. Save the date; sign-up details to come.)
What is Texas Prop 1?
For Prop 1, in the voting booth for the May 7 election you’ll be looking at 77 words of incoherency. Ready? I apologize ahead of time. Here it is:
“The constitutional amendment authorizing the legislature to provide for the reduction of the amount of a limitation on the total amount of ad valorem taxes that may be imposed for general elementary and secondary public school purposes on the residence homestead of a person who is elderly or disabled to reflect any statutory reduction from the preceding tax year in the maximum compressed rate of the maintenance and operations taxes imposed for those purposes on the homestead.”
Who wrote this monstrosity? Answer: The Texas Legislative Council, which helps lawmakers write their bills.
I called the TLC and talked briefly to general counsel Jon Heining. I asked him: Why all the gobbledygook?
“Oh, no,” he replied. “We would never explain why we did something. Absolutely not. All of the services we provide for the Texas Legislature are confidential. We don’t comment on the work we do.”
He said his group is publishing a guide to the text in the next few days.
But I couldn’t wait, so I called state Sen. Paul Bettencourt, R-Houston, a master of the details. After listening to him, I rewrote the question. Here’s my version. What do you think?
Proposition 1, Watchdog version: Do you approve of people who are disabled or over 65 who have frozen school property tax bills getting their school tax lowered year after year because state funding for school districts is increasing and picking up the difference?
Ah. So much better.
Even Bettencourt liked my version, but he said the language used is what’s required to change the state constitution. He didn’t write it.
What this means is that for the first time, for those disabled or over 65, school tax bills will not only freeze but also drop year after year.
On a typical Texas home valued around $300,000, it will drop $109 next year and $124 in 2025. By 2026, Bettencourt said, “it keeps escalating” and should be a $400 savings. This only relates to school taxes, which make up about half of a total property tax bill. The rest are usually city, county, hospital and college taxes.
Don’t knock the cuts. Bettencourt said, “Both of these are worth thousands of dollars over the lifetime of people’s homes.”
Why does this decrease keep getting bigger, and when does it stop?
It keeps escalating because each year the Legislature plans to put more money into school budgets by lowering a district’s tax collection for maintenance and operations. That’s why the savings are supposed to increase each year.
Will the savings go on forever? No, not forever. When the house is sold to new owners, the tax deduction process starts all over again.
The savings should continue to go on unless there’s a recession and tax rates don’t hold their value and go up — and the Legislature pulls back on school funding.
Does the May 7 vote mean anything? If there’s a ‘no’ vote, there will be no savings.
“If you want money back on your tax bills, vote ‘yes’ on both,” Bettencourt said. “Because whether you’re an over-65 homeowner or not, you’ll be some day.”
Unfortunately, state leaders don’t do Texas voters any good by asking us to vote on something we don’t understand. That’s one horrendous proposition.