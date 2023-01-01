Redacted agreement

In the city of Denton’s 2021 agreement with crypto mining company Core Scientific, key details are redacted. The city is the winner of the Too Good to Be True Award in the 2022 Watchdog Awards.

 Dave Lieber/Dallas Morning News file photo

Sometimes you win, but you don’t really win. Take my 2022 Watchdog Awards. Often enough, but not always, winners are actually losers. But one thing is for sure: Each one caught the eye of The Watchdog.

The Too Good to Be True Award goes to the city of Denton, where politicians thought they could plug a budget surplus and pay back a big electricity loan by leasing land to Core Scientific for bitcoin mining. The company built bitcoin mining facilities at the city-owned gas-fired power plant. But last week, Core Scientific filed for protection in bankruptcy court. Denton’s future relationship with the company is unknown.

DAVE LIEBER is The Dallas Morning News’ The Watchdog investigative columnist.

