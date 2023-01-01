Sometimes you win, but you don’t really win. Take my 2022 Watchdog Awards. Often enough, but not always, winners are actually losers. But one thing is for sure: Each one caught the eye of The Watchdog.
The Too Good to Be True Award goes to the city of Denton, where politicians thought they could plug a budget surplus and pay back a big electricity loan by leasing land to Core Scientific for bitcoin mining. The company built bitcoin mining facilities at the city-owned gas-fired power plant. But last week, Core Scientific filed for protection in bankruptcy court. Denton’s future relationship with the company is unknown.
The Watchdog Teacher of the Year is Carroll ISD middle school teacher Joshua Ault, who won a local Emmy for his efforts to keep alive the story of George Dawson. Dawson learned to read at age 98. In a shameful episode, Dawson’s autobiography ran into political difficulties in the district because of its harsh and realistic portrait of Dawson, a Black man descended from slaves. Ault teaches at George Dawson Middle School.
The Importance of a Background Check Award goes to the Keller ISD school board, which brought in clergyman Mark Aaron Griffin to give a prayer at the start of a school board meeting. Allison Perilman, a 17-year-old Keller High senior, discovered that the religious leader is awaiting trial on four sexual assault charges. Board members who ban books and vow to protect children didn’t know. (This is the subject of my previous Watchdog column.)
The What’s Taking So Long Award goes to federal and state regulators who haven’t enacted meaningful safeguards to regulate cryptocurrency. Thanks to Sam Bankman-Fried, ex-leader of FTX, we now hear about billions, not millions, lost in the crypto world.
The You’re Not Paying Attention Award goes to anyone who is shocked that their monthly gas bill is so high.
The Not So Fast Award goes to Gov. Greg Abbott. Before he takes a victory lap because Texas avoided massive blackouts during the recent cold snap, note that at grid operator ERCOT’s request, the U.S. Energy Department declared a power emergency in Texas, citing an electricity shortage. The order allowed the Electric Reliability Council of Texas to exceed several air pollution limits to boast power. The order noted that some Texas generating plants had trouble functioning in the cold weather.
The Missing Word Award goes to state leaders who don’t push a most obvious way to save electricity. And the missing word is: conservation. Is it possible that we don’t see a concerted campaign to conserve because state leaders want to help industry sell as many kilowatt-hours as they can? Did you notice how most everyone kept their Christmas lights on, even during the recent weather event? I didn’t find one plea to conserve electricity in any tweets by ERCOT and the Public Utility Commission during the entire cold snap.
The I Apologize Award goes to the many geezers who over the years complained to me about the dangers caused by cloud-like contrails emitted from airplanes. Turns out they may have been right. Dallas Morning News aviation writer Kyle Arnold reported that scientists now believe the water vapor trails may play a big role in global warming.
The Biggest Disappointment Award goes to me for failing to find a solution to the plight of William Lindsey, the 72-year-old Vietnam veteran who lost his Dallas house to an irresponsible home remodeler. The remodeler took apart Lindsey’s house, then failed to keep his promise to put it back together. Lindsey slept in his car. I contacted members of the home builders associations in Dallas and Tarrant counties, along with nonprofits who help veterans. No one would help. In addition to losing his house in 2022, his wife and mother both died. Now he’s in the VA hospital with a broken hip. Thanks to the readers who donated several thousand dollars to help him after my original story ran.
The Chutzpah Award is presented to Steve McCraw, the Texas Department of Public Safety director, who said after the Uvalde mass shooting, “I’ll be the first to resign. I’ll gladly resign. I’ll tender my resignation to the governor if I think there is any culpability in the Department of Public Safety. Period.” He’s still on the job.
The In Denial Award for Not Noticing the Obvious goes to local radio political commentator Mark Davis for refusing to even slightly acknowledge that his support of convicted multimillion-dollar swindler William “Doc” Gallagher could have led to victims investing with the now-imprisoned Gallagher. Many investors lost their life savings. Aside from talking him up on the radio, Davis also recorded the welcome message on Gallagher’s office phone lines.
The Thank You Award goes to the few dozen property owners who took my advice and used a new state website to complain directly to their government leaders by email about their property taxes. I did a spot check of cities, counties and school districts and learned that very few participated. The idea is great, but execution, so far, is a failure.
The Pure Greed Award goes to the Texas Lottery, which became the first state lottery in the nation to offer a $100 scratch-off card. This preys on people who have financial difficulties.
The You Failed Award goes to the Nuclear Regulatory Commission. As a test, I filed a Freedom of Information Act request with federal regulators who monitor the nuclear power industry. I asked the NRC to provide me with reports from a 2021 fire at the Comanche Peak nuclear power plant near Glen Rose. A year went by without an answer. Grade: F.
The Keep an Eye on These Dudes Award goes to Texit, whose members advocate Texas seceding from the United States. Their motto: “Make Texas a Country Again.”
The Top Tipsters Award goes to these people who turned me on to some great stories in 2022. Each gave me permission to use their name. (But when you write to me, it’s confidential unless you say otherwise.) A tip of the hat to Jennifer Olson, Jay Calvert, Beverly Henley, Rick Gonzalez, Ed Hirs, Glenn Goodrich, Will Wiggins, Charles L. Friedman, Erich Schoenkopf, Rick Hall, Jesus Guerrero, Paige Portele, Janel Hamill, Pat Smylie, Judy Robison, James K. Campbell, Richard Bowen, Marilou Simon, Susan and Terry Peavy and Robert Choate.
Finally: A Watchdog thank you to subscribers both online and in print. This type of reporting doesn’t happen without your help and support. Please subscribe. The Watchdog can’t wait to see what 2023 brings.
