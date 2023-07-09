Carl N. Scott of Coppell put a question to The Watchdog: “Has anyone told you how Texas insurance rates have soared?” He told me his homeowner’s policy with Nationwide jumped 64% in one year. Wow! That’s crazy.

Steve Brown, The Dallas Morning News real estate editor, followed that with another question:

DAVE LIEBER is The Dallas Morning News’ The Watchdog investigative columnist.

0
0
0
0
0