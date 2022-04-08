At first, it looked to Gayden White of Fairview, in an email to The Watchdog, like a waste of taxpayers’ money: Why would the Collin County elections office mail out two separate ballots for the upcoming election in two separate mailers? Why not just one mailing to save money?
“I hate to see my tax money being spent uselessly,” the Fairview man told The Watchdog.
Is it inefficiency? A mistake? What’s going on here?
At first, it sounded like White’s complaint could be an example of wasteful spending.
Turns out White has unknowingly pinpointed a major election flaw in the state of Texas: too many elections, which leads to voter confusion and low voter turnout.
In his complaint, White didn’t realize that voters like him face two important elections now. The first ballot he received was for the May 7 election which covers the two state constitutional amendments on property tax reductions. In many cities and school districts, races for mayor, school board and council are on the same non-partisan ballot.
The second ballot he received is for the May 24 state runoff election. That’s Round 2 of the original March 1 Republican and Democrat party primaries.
To answer his specific question, these are two separate elections (one non-partisan, the other party based) and can’t be combined into one mail-in ballot to save money. Under current state law, they must be separate.
And if he’s confused and he’s lived here 40 years, think about the newcomers.
The real problem here is easy to understand. Too many elections. Too easy to confuse voters.
Let’s look at Collin County, where White has lived for 40 years. There are — get this — nine different election dates on the Collin County election calendar for 2022. Nine!
There are the four I’ve mentioned: the March 1 primary and May 24 state party runoff elections, plus the May 7 Constitution and local races, which has its own June 18 runoff.
There are also special elections on the calendar for McKinney (Jan. 15) and Frisco (Jan. 29 — with a runoff scheduled for March 26).
There’s the big general election on Nov. 8. Closing out the year there’s a runoff election scheduled for Dec. 13 for races not decided on Nov. 8.
If you’ve lived in Texas a long time like the Fairview man, and you’re confused, imagine what it must be like in White’s Collin County, one of the fastest growing counties in the U.S.
Collin County elections administrator Bruce Sherbet shared a big number with me that shows this population growth. In the past four years, Collin has added about 118,000 voters. North Texas led the nation in population growth in the past year, and Collin and Denton counties led the way here.
As an example, Collin had 550,000 registered voters four years ago. Now it has 668,000.
We tend to believe that most of the newcomers are from California, and according to a Houston Chronicle study that’s true. But other top states where newcomers have migrated from are Florida, Illinois, Louisiana and New York. In the past year alone, nearly half a million people have moved to Texas from every state in the union.
Without question, Texas’ election calendar must be confusing to newcomers.
“You have back-to-back and overlapping elections in these even years. It always happens,” Sherbet says.
Collin turnout hovers close to 18% this year, with one out of five voters making decisions in the voting booth for everyone else.
Right now, two elections — two different campaigns — are going on in the month of May: the local on May 7 and the state runoffs on May 24.
The Texas Legislature has the power to consolidate elections. But the only major improvement lawmakers have made in recent years is to allow school districts to hold tax-ratification and bond elections (two more types of elections we haven’t even mentioned) during the November general election, if they choose to do so. Some did that in 2018.
In the past, some school districts appeared to hide their bond elections on dates in late August or early September, usually guaranteeing low turnouts.
To all newcomers, welcome to Texas. But please don’t let the confusion of elections keep you from voting. Our democracy depends on strong voter participation.
In Texas, it takes more work than most places. But voting is our sacred right. Texas honors that right in the strangest way — giving you plenty of chances.